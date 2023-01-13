"Constantly reminded where Tory gets his narcissism from": Tory Lanez father, Sonstar trolled over hairdo in livestream

Rapper Tory Lanez’s father Sonstar Peterson has been making headlines since his son’s arrest. The ordained minister has been vocal about his feelings against his son being found guilty in his assault case against Megan Thee Stallion. Recently, Sonstar shockingly stated that his family has “forgiven” Megan for getting shot at. However, netizens were trolling the father’s hairline relentlessly.

Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 @FckYaya . It’s The Audacity and Lack Of Accountability For Me. We Are Constantly Reminded Where Tory Gets His Narcissism From.



Sonstar Made Sure To Promote His Book During This Performance 🥴 Tory Lanez Daddy, Sonstar, Says Tory Has Forgiven Megan Thee Stallion. It’s The Audacity and Lack Of Accountability For Me. We Are Constantly Reminded Where Tory Gets His Narcissism From.Sonstar Made Sure To Promote His Book During This Performance 🥴 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tory Lanez Daddy, Sonstar, Says Tory Has Forgiven Megan Thee Stallion😳. It’s The Audacity and Lack Of Accountability For Me. We Are Constantly Reminded Where Tory Gets His Narcissism From. Sonstar Made Sure To Promote His Book During This Performance 🥴 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qFjMBIFFkr

Sonstar Peterson recently took to social media to conduct a livestream. In the same, the Canadian stated that he forgives Megan Thee Stallion, however, holds animosity towards “the machine.” Speaking about Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez’s father said:

“Both my son, myself and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete aka Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl long time ago… because again, we know the principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one’s heart… and so that’s what we decided. Some will actually no doubt question is he actually saying that Tory forgave Megan for all of what’s going on? Yes. We have forgiven her. But what we will not back down from is the machine.”

During the livestream, Sonstar Peterson sported yellow tinted glasses and preached about forgiveness.

Along with netizens dissing Tory Lanez’s father for claiming to have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion when she was the person who got shot at, internet users could not help but troll the father’s hairline.

Netizens troll Sonstar Peterson, Tory Lanez’s father for his hair

Internet users relentlessly attacked the father-of-five for his peculiar hairdo. Although Sonstar Peterson is evidently bald, many trolled the father for what looked like he had used a spray can to paint his hair. Many found the sharp lines on his bald head hilarious and trolled him relentlessly. A few comments online read:

Tory Lanez’s father slammed Roc Nation and Jay Z following the conviction of Tory Lanez

After Tory Lanez was taken into custody, his father stormed outside the courtroom and attacked Megan Thee Stallion’s management company Roc Nation and its founder Jay Z. He said:

“I just stood here in this Los Angeles and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen. You want to know how I feel, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel.”

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom In an exclusive clip, Tory Lanez’s father had an emotional reaction to his son’s conviction leaving the courtroom. In an exclusive clip, Tory Lanez’s father had an emotional reaction to his son’s conviction leaving the courtroom. https://t.co/nfWpq8PYd6

Peterson went on to call out Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer Alex Spiro, Desiree Perez, the COO of Roc Nation “and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay Z.”

Speaking about Jay Z, Lanez’s father continued:

“You who say you rose from the gutter, but you have traded and bartered the souls of young men, and you’re still doing it.”

In another livestream, Sonstar Peterson promised that Roc Nation would “crumble.” It seems as if Peterson continues to hold grudges against the music label in his latest livestream as well.

