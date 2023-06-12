Converse Chuck 70 Canvas LTD "Natural" and "Black" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Soon Converse will release a new iteration of the Chuck 70 Canvas LTD with a moderation by adding lug soles to them. The Converse Chuck 70 Canvas LTD is a modern take on the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker that has been released in the sneaker market since the early 20th century. This Converse model has been introduced to sneakerheads in various textures and colorways, such as the "Rubber Patchwork" pack that incorporates a unique patchwork design.

The iconic Converse Chuck 70 with premium construction and wing tongue design on 12 oz. canvas is going to come in two colorways and models. Converse Chuck 70 Canvas LTD High and Low will be dressed in "Natural" and "Black," respectively. The pairs are currently available on the overseas market. However, the official release date for the US market has not been confirmed yet. The price tag for the sneakers is also unknown. However, it can be expected that the pair will be available soon via the official Converse site and other selected retailers.

Converse Chuck 70 Canvas LTD "Natural" and "Black" sneakers will be dropped in men's sizes

Converse Chuck 70 Canvas LTD "Natural" and "Black" sneakers (Image via SN)

Despite being such a classic, Converse continues to explore with the Chuck 70. The sneaker brand has kept things straightforward with this recently unveiled iteration, which stacks substantial lug soles right below the sneaker's original design. The new version of the Chuck 70 Canvas LTD comes in both low-top and high-top models. With a canvas structure, Converse branding with a patch, and silver metallic hardware, the top is remarkably similar to the original.

Additionally, the lacing systems for both pairs have been given a luxury update alongside the lugged, platform sole, which is probably slightly inspired by oxford boots and other similar footwear models. Leather binds up the sneaker in a straight bar design that is typically seen on more formal options, replacing the customary flat strings. With the lug sole, this new updated version of the Chuck 70 Canvas LTD might become the new cult favorite sneakers.

Converse reinvented the high-end Chuck 70 sneakers for trail-ready fit and elegance, drawing inspiration from nature. A lugged sole improves grip, and a waxed canvas construction helps provide weather protection. The Chuck 70 combines the greatest features of the original Chuck from the 1970s with excellent craftsmanship and high-quality materials.

It has a more robust rubber toe cap, a footbed that is padded for all-day comfort, and a somewhat higher rubber foxing. Stitching on the sidewall and a higher-grade canvas upper for enhanced durability and comfort are further vintage features. The outsole made from vulcanized rubber and the star-branded ankle patch of the classic Chuck Taylor are still there in this genuine vintage style. This LTD edition has double foxing to add thickness and allure to this classic emblem.

Crafted with a premium canvas, SmartFOAM insole, winged tongue stitching, and a vintage vibe from the 70s, the Chuck 70 Canvas LTD sneakers are now more trendy with the lug sole. These sneaker pairs will soon hit the market via Converse stores.

