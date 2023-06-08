5 best Converse sneakers of 2023

Converse sneakers, and in particular the Chuck Taylor All Star model, is known for its iconic and timelessly styled design that has been in production for years. The combination of a straightforward canvas upper and a rubber sole has evolved into a time-honored and instantly recognizable style.

In addition, Converse sneakers have a deep heritage and a significant place in popular shoe culture. Initially conceived as basketball shoes, they quickly became widespread among athletes in other sports.

Over time, they became famous in several distinct subcultures, such as rock 'n' roll, punk, and streetwear. They have been able to maintain their status and appeal over the generations thanks to the fact that they are culturally relevant.

Every year Converse releases new and exciting sneakers for sneakerheads with new designs and modified iterations. All year long, fans await these sneakers and are excited to see the Converse sneakers they can wear in 2023.

The Union LA x Converse CX-PRO SK OX "Beige" and four other Converse sneakers to wear in 2023

1) PLAY Comme des Garcons x Converse Pro Leather

In the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, PLAY COMME des GARCONS will collaborate with Converse once again to create an exclusive pair of Pro Leather sneakers.

The silhouette was initially introduced in 1976 as the All-Star Professional Basketball Shoe. Soon, it rose to the top of the market thanks to its lightweight construction, long-lasting nature, and early endorsement from Julius Dr. J Erving.

PLAY COMME des GARCONS has reimagined the traditional leather shoes as an all-canvas version. It is complete with monochromatic Star Chevron logo branding running along the lateral and medial sides of the shoe. The PLAY heart emblem has been placed on the toe of the shoe for the first time in the duo's decade-long association, with the heart's upper half visible poking out.

The sneakers were released in May 2023, and are available for $130 at the official Chuck Taylor retail site and other select retail sites.

2) Fragment Design x Converse Weapon "Sport Royal"

Hiroshi Fujiwara's interpretation of the classic basketball sneaker is featured on the Fragment Design x Weapon High Sport Royal shoe has a high-top silhouette. The smooth leather upper of the high-top sneaker is finished in the signature color scheme of Fragment. It features a clean white foundation with contrasting black overlays and a padded collar in a royal blue hue.

This color is featured multiple times on the shoe's branding features, like the Star Chevron logo on the quarter panel, and the woven Weapon tag on top of the tongue. The insignia of Fragment, a lightning bolt, is embossed on the shoe's lateral heel. A long-lasting cup sole construction supports the high-top, and it has weathered off-white sides and a black rubber outsole.

The Fragment Design x Weapon "Sport Royal" was released in May 2023 and is available for $140 at the official Chuck Taylor retail site and other select retail sites.

3) Converse x DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 Laceless

Converse re-teams with Rick Owens's DRKSHDW offshoot after their prior efforts were fruitful. The Converse x DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 Laceless is made in contrast to their first collaboration, which featured a zebra-inspired pattern. With the new model, they are debuting a new style for 2023: a laceless slip-on sneaker.

The American designer's style is reflected in the Chuck 70 Laceless. The collaboration has some defining features, that include elongated tongues, rectangular toes, and stacked midsoles. 'TURBODRK' and 'DRKSHDW' are also printed on the tongue. The 'license plates' on the rear feature Rick Owens' signature designs and are the finishing touch.

The DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 Laceless was released in May 2023 and is available for $150 at select retail sites and the official Chuck Taylor retail site.

4) Liverpool FC x Converse Chuck 70

Liverpool FC has been well-represented in the sneaker community for a long time, with products ranging from the Nike Air Huarache to the Air Max 1 and the Nike LeBron 20. The footwear brand was set to provide the Premier League club with another footwear cooperation.

Indulging in a pair of distinct ideas from the Boston brand's history, the collection contains both the Chuck Taylor and the Run Star Hike in contrasting hues. These shoes are part of the Run Star Hike and Chuck Taylor collections.

The uppers of both sets of shoes include a comprehensive collection of images modeled after the banners and scarves that fans wave during games. After giving the classic Con silhouette a base layer of jet black and a print in grey, a toned-down cream color was applied to the shoe's laces. Meanwhile, the Chevron Star was placed on the medial side and the toe cap for a simple, understated neutral accent.

The "Tomato" red touches highlight the embroidered club logo that sits atop the tongue and the stitched mid-foot patch on the medial sidewall. On the other end of the spectrum, the Run Star Hike features an upper dipped in "Oat Milk," and the branding on the medial side of the shoe denotes an almost entirely black contrast.

The Liverpool FC x Chuck 70 was released in April of 2023 and is available for $110 at select retail sites and the official Chuck Taylor retail site.

5) Union LA x Converse CX-PRO SK OX "Beige"

In yet another footwear release, Union LA and Chuck Taylor have collaborated again. In close collaboration with Converse Skateboarding, Chris Gibbs reimagined the CX-PRO SK OX for the team-up, which the two parties designed. The CX-PRO SK OX is an upgraded version of the archival CX PRO-250 and retains the classic appearance of its predecessor while featuring premium quality.

The shoe comes in a "beige" hue called the Union LA x Skateboarding CX-PRO SK OX+/UN. It features contrasting white components on the canvas, including the Chevron and Star logo on the side.

Added overlays can be found in the toe region; toe caps, white eyelets, tongue tags, leather lining, and imprinted insoles are all included in the additional details. In order to complete the design of the shoe, it has Union brand tabs on the back, with a star-marked sole foxing, and brilliant yellow rubber outsoles.

These Union LA x CX-PRO SK OX "Beige" sneakers were released in April 2023 and are available for $150 at the official Chuck Taylor retail site and select retail sites.

Converse sneakers are as cool as they get. The sneaker culture is embracing the grandiosity of the brand, and so is the world. Needless to say, it is a popular brand that sneakerheads love showing off.

