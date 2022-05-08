Coolhaus on Inside Eats with Rhett & Link: Meet the founders and more about the icecream company

This week, on Inside Eats with Rhett & Link, Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal will go to the famous ice-cream store Coolhaus, which has won the hearts of Americans since its establishment in 2009.

Coolhaus offers its customers dairy-free ice cream and sammies made solely from natural products. The company was founded by a couple, Freya Estreller and Natasha Case, in 2009 after the two realized their shared love of food and architecture. The company has since changed its route to more artistic and unique flavors.

Coolhaus: Founders and the story

Freya Estreller was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California. She has a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in Business from Cornell University. She is also the co-founder of Future Gin. She has remained in prominent positions with many companies like COO of TeaDrops and CEO of Ludlows Cocktail Co.

Natasha Case studied Architecture, Italian Studies & Urban Planning at UC Berkeley to earn her bachelor's degree. She then obtained a masters degree in Architecture from UCLA in 2008.

The couple met in 2009 at Cornell University when Natasha was visiting the place for educational reasons via a mutual friend. The couple shared a love of food and immediately decided to start their relationship and a new business together. They quit their jobs and bought a repurposed postal van together.

The couple went to Coachella to sell ice-cream and that is when Coolhaus was established.The company was first formed to combine food with architecture, but took a more artisanal route.

The two have faced many obstacles since they were women and belong to the LGBTQ+ community, but today the company is doing well and is one of the favorite dessert choices of Americans.

The company makes dairy-free ice cream and sammies. The company represents the high spirits of Americans and supports the LGBTQ+ community. Founders only use natural products to make ice cream and use seasonal products to maximize the number of flavors.

What is the cost?

Coolhaus provides its customers with many flavors for pints of ice cream, like cookie dough, chocolate etc. ranging from $12 to $14. A sammy on the other hand costs between $10 to $15 based on the many flavors available like horchata, vanilla etc.

More about Inside Eats with Rhett & Link Season 1 Episode 3

Coolhaus @COOLHAUS



Sunday at 10:30p|9:30c. Don't miss it! 🤩 @foodnetwork Big news! Catch us on #InsideEats with Rhett & Link @mythical for some wild flavors and a blind taste test at our L.A. scoop shop!Sunday at 10:30p|9:30c. Don't miss it! 🤩@foodnetwork Big news! Catch us on #InsideEats with Rhett & Link @mythical for some wild flavors and a blind taste test at our L.A. scoop shop! Sunday at 10:30p|9:30c. Don't miss it! 🤩🍦🌈 @foodnetwork https://t.co/NkkmPf6QOp

Episode 3 of Season 1 of Inside Eats with Rhett & Link will air on Sunday, May 8 at 10:30PM ET on Food Network. Fans can stream the episode on the same day on Discovery Plus.

The episode will feature food lovers Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal visiting Coolhaus and trying to blindtaste the flavors of their ice cream. In a recent promo, Neal can be seen correctly guessing the flavor of the ice cream as Whiskey Lucky Charms.

The Inside Eats with Rhett & Link duo will also learn the creative process of making ice-cream and will try to make their own flavors.

The official synopsis of the episode of Inside Eats with Rhett & Link reads,

"The quest to push ice cream flavors to the limit takes Rhett and Link to Coolhaus, where they taste adventurous creations while blindfolded, learn how ice cream is made and invent their own wild new flavors that risk going too far."

Inside Eats with Rhett & Link features YouTubers Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal visiting the most popular food chains across America and giving customers a peek at behind the scenes of the restaurants.

