Corey Harrison net worth: Pawn stars' personality's fortune explored in wake of recent arrest

On September 8, 2023, Corey Harrison was taken into custody in Las Vegas on a DUI charge. The Messenger stated that Corey took a flight to Las Vegas, where he ordered a drink. Corey was pulled over seven hours later and arrested after he took a field sobriety test.

The cops told him that he would be in custody for the entire weekend, after which he agreed to take the blood test. However, he was then released in a few hours. The Las Vegas Police Department has not spoken about anything related to Corey's arrest.

Corey is famous for his appearance in the reality series Pawn Stars. As per CelebrityNetWorth, he has earned a lot from his successful career, and his net worth is said to be $4 million.

Corey Harrison has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a businessman

Corey Harrison has earned a lot from his successful career as a businessman and reality TV personality (Image via David Becker/Getty Images)

Corey Harrison is popular for his successful career as a businessman and appearances in reality TV series. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Corey Harrison's net worth is $4 million.

He previously owned a huge mansion in Las Vegas. He bought it for $1 million, and it has facilities like a bar, a game area, and a home theater. The house was listed by Corey in 2016, but it was sold in 2022 for $2 million.

His family owns the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, where he started working at a very young age. He is currently the co-owner of the pawn shop.

Since 2009, he has been frequently featured in the reality series Pawn Stars, which airs on History. The show is themed around the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and features the everyday activities of the shop. The personal problems between the cast members are also featured in the episodes.

Pawn Stars premiered in 2009 and has aired 675 episodes overall in 21 seasons. The central theme of the show has been loved by critics and audiences. It has also managed to beat the viewership record set by Jersey Shore in the past.

Corey has been featured in other shows like Pawnography, American Restoration, and iCarly. He tied the knot twice, starting with Charlene in 2009. The duo separated in 2015, and then Corey married Korina Harrison in 2017. Korina and Corey's marriage also did not last long, and they divorced the following year.

Corey Harrison has been involved in other legal issues in the past

FindLaw states that Corey Harrison was arrested in 2011. It happened after he argued with another person inside Murray's Saloon and Eatery. An anonymous individual called the cops, and as they tried to break up the fight, Corey hit a deputy and a security guard.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff, Arden Wiltshire, said that Harrison was taken to the local jail and released the next day. Wiltshire added that he was held in custody so that he could get sober.

Harrison was involved in another controversy in 2014 when he entered a bar in Missouri with his friends. He reportedly appeared to be drunk and urinated on a bar stool. He later tossed a bar stool, following which he was removed from the place.