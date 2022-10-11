"Couldn’t have come at a better time": Emotional fans react to Robert Glasper’s new song featuring rap from late Mac Miller

On Monday, October 10, American pianist and record producer Robert Glasper released a new song titled, Therapy Pt. 2, featuring the late Mac Miller. The song is the first single from his upcoming album Black Radio III: Supreme Edition.

Therapy pt. 2 features fresh verses from Mac Miller and was previously leaked, but not officially released. The track was produced by Glasper along with Curtis Jews for the deluxe edition of his 11th studio album.

Glasper has also collaborated with Estelle, Luke James and Bilal, among others, for the extended version of Black Radio III.

In a statement about the song, Glasper said:

“I was working with my friend. We were just finishing up this specific beat. I immediately sent it to him, and literally within an hour he sent me back that track. Everything was on there—both verses the choruses—and you could tell it was not something that he had written before. He sang the chord changes. You can tell he really came up with that in the moment.”

Glasper and Miller have worked with each other in the past in 2016 for the latter’s songs including God Is Fair, Sexy Nasty featuring Kendrick Lamar off his fourth LP, The Divine Feminine.

Mac Miller’s estate, in a statement, shared:

“We're honored to support in sharing this beautiful song that Malcolm and Robert Glasper created together. The song is a reflection of the special friendship and musical gifts the two shared.”

Fans of the late rapper were seemingly emotional after the song was released.

Emotional fans react to Robert Glasper’s song with Mac Miller

Fans got emotional as they heard the officially released version of Therapy Pt. 2 which featured two verses from the late Mac Miller. The song was released on October 10, which is also World Mental Health Day. Miller, who died of a drug overdose on September 7, 2018, often reflected on his issues in his work and song lyrics.

More about Mac Miller

Miller died of an accidental drug overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol at home when he was 26. He struggled with addiction and substance abuse, which was reflected in his lyrics and work. On his album Swimming, his lyrics read:

"Cause on the surface I look so fine / But really I’m buggin’, buggin."

The rapper was vocal about addiction, depression and the downsides of fame. His work reflected his fear of overdosing and early death. He had expressed hopes that he would not join the 27 club in his song Brand Name, where he refers to the list of musicians, artists and actors who died at 27.

Miller, who started rapping at the age of 15, released his breakthrough mixtapes Kids in 2010 and Best Day Ever in 2011. He also released his debut album Blue Slide Park in 2011, which became the first independently distributed album to top the US Billboard 200 since 1995. In 2013, he founded the record label REMember Music. His latest work Circles was released posthumously in 2020. He was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for his 2018 album Swimming.

