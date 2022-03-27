Who is Hannah Wissmann? All about Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar's wife as couple weds 3 months after engagement

Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are married nearly three months after announcing their engagement. On Saturday, March 26, the couple tied the knot at the First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, followed by wedding festivities with a reception at Lilac Hill Wedding & Event Center.

In October last year, the couple went public with their relationship, and Duggar proposed to his would-be wife in January 2022 amid their courtship. Announcing their engagement on Instagram, the reality show's alum wrote:

“She said YES!!!!” Duggar wrote via Instagram at the time. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You're the best thing that ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

The couple had picked up their marriage license earlier this week and were eagerly awaiting their nuptials.

Who is Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar's wife, Hannah Wissmann?

Hannah Wissmann is a 26-year-old Nebraska native who has been described as a "social butterfly" by her family. Her parents are Loren and Gloria Wissmann. Marrying into a large brood like that of the Duggar family should not surprise her, as she also belongs to a large family with apparently 12 siblings and 19 nieces and nephews.

Hannah is part of the Wissmann family band, where she holds the position of the lead vocalist and fiddle player. The professional music group travels around the country playing in different churches and events.

On her family's website, Hannah is described as someone with a variety of interests. The bio says:

“Our energetic, social butterfly, Hannah is a skilled and creative young woman. She loves spending time in the kitchen — trying new recipes and creating culinary masterpieces. Our home also greatly benefits from her interest in interior design and seasonal decor. She is one of our lead vocalists and skillfully adds her fiddle to our musical selections.”

It seems like Hannah is specifically fond of baking as well as sports, with the two being explicitly mentioned on her Instagram bio. She has close to 29K followers on Instagram who are constantly updated about her family gatherings, her nieces and nephews, who fondly call her "auntie," and the band's events as well as her personal outings.

While going public with her relationship with TLC's Counting On alum, she posted on Instagram, remarking that she was looking forward to the couple's journey together. She said:

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives. We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."

Speaking to US Weekly exclusively about their marriage, the couple said it was a "perfect day" as they stood by and committed their lives to each other. They said:

“It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

For her marriage, Wissmann wore a bridal gown by Renee’s Bridal, who has designed wedding dresses for all of the Duggar brides through the years. Photographer Emily Mitton took the couple's first official pictures as newlyweds.

The couple have been constantly posting sweet tributes on social media since the two got to know each other.

