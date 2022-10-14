Country Thunder Arizona 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Country Thunder has announced the lineup for their 2023 shows, slated to take place in Arizona. The four-day festival will take place in Canyon Moon Ranch near Florence and will kick off on April 13 and continue till April 16. The headliners announced for the Country Thunder Music festival include Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and the formerly local Dierks Bentley.

In a press release, Country Thunder Music Festival's CEO, Troy Vollhoffer, said:

“Our fans in Arizona have come to expect the biggest and best when it comes to the talent at our events. This lineup goes even deeper with the hottest up-and-comers in the business and classic country artists who have stood the test of time.”

Vollhoffer further said that they are incredibly proud to return to Arizona and deliver this lineup to some of the best country music fans in the world.

Other country musicians who are scheduled to perform at the Country Thunder Music Festival include Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Parmalee, Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Nate Smith, Randall King, Hailey Whitters, and the Reklaws, with more acts to be announced.

Country Thunder Arizona 2023 Tickets

Various passes, including general admission passes, platinum passes, camping, glamping and all the extras are available at countrythunder.com or by phone at 1-866-388-0007.

A general admission ticket for the four-day festival is priced at $275 with taxes and fees. The general admission pass gives access to general admission areas, stages, and campgrounds.

The Platinum Experience pass is priced at $600 for four days of the festival. The pass allows attendees to watch artists from an exclusive skybox with access to luxury restrooms, a private bar with appetizers, and a souvenir laminate. Attendees will also get access to reserved parking with the platinum pass.

Attendees can bring their own chairs or blankets, as general admission tickets will only give access to lawn-style seating. Country Thunder Music Festival is an all-age festival, where children under the age of 10 will also be allowed to purchase an adult ticket.

Moreover, the general admission passholders will have to purchase parking separately. A weekend day parking pass is priced at $60 and will be valid from April 13 through April 16. A single day parking pass is priced at $30, and vehicle parking passes begin from $80.

More about the headliners

Among the headliners at the Country Thunder Arizona is musician Luke Bryan, who has been named Entertainer of the Year five times by both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. His 2013 album Crash My Party received the first Album of the Decade award from the Academy of Country Music. Since 2018, Bryan has been a judge on American Idol.

In addition to Bryan, Jonathan Ryan Pardi will also be performing at the festival. He is an American country music singer and songwriter whose music style is defined by neotraditional country influences. The singer has released four albums till date, which has charted fourteen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Out of those 14 singles, four have hit number one in the latter - Head Over Boots, Dirt on My Boots, Heartache Medication, and Last Night Lonely.

