Couple to Throuple: How to watch new polyamorous reality show?

Couple to Throuple, a Peacock reality TV dating series, explores the lives of four couples who are willing to invite a new partner in their relationship. With previous experiences in polyamory, contestants are given the opportunity to get to know each other better at a remote tropical resort.

The 10-episode show is hosted by Scott Evans alongside Shamyra Howard, who is a relationship guidance and sex counselor. Couple to Throuple season 1 cast members include four couples:

Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti from Detroit, Michigan.

Brittne Babe and Sean Williams from Los Angeles, California.

Corey Potter from Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and Wilder Bunke from Los Angeles, California.

Lauren Bair and Dylan Bair Fountain Hills, Arizona are married and will be expecting a baby soon

All episodes will be released in groups. The first three Couple to Throuple season 1 episodes aired on Thursday, February 8, 2024, and can be watched exclusively on Peacock TV. The following two episodes, Core Values and Honesty, will be released on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Fans can watch Couple to Throuple on NBC's streaming service Peacock

Where to watch

Peacock provides its users with a monthly subscription of $5.99 with ads. Without ads, however, the fee rises to $11.99. They also offer viewers a weekly free trial alongside individual discounted packages.

Peacock's annual plans are cheaper, making premium content accessible to viewers who have subscribed to a membership plan. Only $12 monthly, can get you free access to the local NBC Channel and an ad-free subscription, through which you can download exclusive content offline.

For people living in the UK, Sky subscribers can access Peacock TV shows and watch Couple to Throuple without any hassle.

What to expect

According to the official trailer description of Couple to Throuple posted on January 9, 2024, via Peacock's YouTube channel, each relationship is put "through the ultimate test" to see whether inviting a new person for commitment will bring the couple closer or split them apart. It states:

"Couple to throuple follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory."

Explaining what the new original series is about, the dating show synopsis hints at drama, conflicts, and arguments between participants. Viewers will get a closer view into the relationship dynamic of each couple through a certified sex therapist and a licensed clinical social worker Shamyra Howard.

"With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately."

The episode release schedule for the dating TV show is as follows:

Episode 1: Thursday, February 8

Thursday, February 8 Episode 2: Thursday, February 8

Thursday, February 8 Episode 3: Thursday, February 8

Thursday, February 8 Episode 4: Thursday, February 15

Thursday, February 15 Episode 5: Thursday, February 15

Thursday, February 15 Episode 6: Thursday, February 15

Thursday, February 15 Episode 7: Thursday, February 22

Thursday, February 22 Episode 8: Thursday, February 22

Thursday, February 22 Episode 9: Thursday, February 22

Thursday, February 22 Episode 10: Finale

Stream Couple to Throuple season 1 on Peacock TV.