Couple to Throuple: Who are the 4 couples? Meet the cast 

Peacock released the brand new reality show, Couple to Throuple, on Thursday, February 8. Hosted by Scott Evans, the original series focuses on the lives of four “curious” couples as they take a step toward the world of polyamory. Guided by expert Shamyra Howard, the pairs will be seen participating in an experiment involving inviting a third partner into their relationship.

Set against the backdrop of a remote tropical resort, the couples will mingle and go on a date with “open-minded” singles who have experience with Polymary. The experiment will put the partner to the ultimate test of trust, compatibility, and bonding to decipher if they are the perfect match.

After their time in paradise, it is up to the couples to decide if they want to open their hearts to one more partner and commit to being a throuple. They can also choose to leave the island as they arrive together or separately.

Who are the four couples on Couple to Throuple?

1) Dylan and Lauren Bair

The fitness-loving couple from Fountain Hills, Arizona, have been together for seven years and married for three. They claim to have opted for their first thr**some, a year after tying the knot, which spiked their interest in polymory. The trailer for Couple to Throuple reveals some connections questioning their connection and becoming jealous. At one point, Lauren tells Dylan:

“I felt a connection (with the throuple) but you know it was more towards me not you.”

In January 2024, Lauren and Dylan announced on Instagram that they would soon embrace parenthood. The couple wrote:

“WE’RE GOING TO BE “BAIR”-ENTS!!! Welcoming our little cub in July 2024. The Universe has been providing in some unexpected ways and we can’t wait to bring this beautiful soul into our lives later this year. You are SO loved already, Baby Bair.

In February 2024, on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary, the couple revealed the gender of their unborn child to be a girl on Instagram.

2) Sean Williams and Brittne Babe

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, this couple claims to be a rookie when it comes to polyamory. After meeting each other at a club, the duo have been dating for four years. In the trailer of Couple to Throuple, Sean admits:

“I’ve never been on a date with three people before.”

Brittne is quick to add “me either.” Additionally, it appears drama has already engulfed their lives on the show. A snippet released on Sean’s Instagram captures the couple getting into an argument with their third partner, who complains of feeling “dehumanized.”

Moreover, the main trailer for the show also documents Brittne flipping on Sean and asking:

“What I am saying is why wasn’t it a group decision.”

3) Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti

Ashmal Ali, from Chicago, Illinois, met Rehman Bhatti, from Detroit, Michigan, before the pandemic. In the trailer of Couple to Throuple, Ashmal introduces the couple as:

“I’m bis*xual and he’s more of a don’t-knock-til-you-try-s*xual.”

Ashmal and Rehman live together in Chicago, while Ashmal claims to have experience in polyamory but Rehman doesn’t. At one point in the show’s trailer, the couple’s life is seen turning into turmoil when Ashmal interrogates his partner:

“Have you done something alone with him?”

According to Distractify, Ashmal is reported to be a lawyer by profession, and Rehman has experience in the marketing and communication sector, working for a bank.

4) Corey Potter and Wilder Bunke

Corey, from Great Barrington, Massachusetts, lives with her college sweetheart Wilder in Los Angeles, California. The couple, who met at a college party, have stayed together for nine years.

In the trailer of Couple to Throuple, Corey details her experience with Polymary, saying:

“It’s kinda like our first time dating as a couple.”

It appears their relationship trajectory on the show is going to be rocky, with feelings of jealousy catching hold of them. A segment in the promo shows Corey admitting:

“I’ll see you two bonding without me and it’s like…”

The 10-episode show will roll out new episodes weekly in batches of three, beginning on Thursday, February 8 via Peacock. The finale of Couple to Throuple will stream separately on the platform.