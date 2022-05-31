Couples Retreat: Fans shocked after KJ revealed he isn't attracted to Claudia

VH1 Couples Retreat returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Monday night. This week's episode was titled, The Truth Hurts. Six couples entered a week-long retreat in hopes of resolving underlying issues in their relationship. While every couple has issues of their own, one particular couple's issues were the highlight.

KJ and Claudia have been facing issues when it comes to intimacy. Claudia opened up about it last week during the roadblock group activity. She also shared that she'd like to have kids of her own with KJ, but he was recluctant. The couple sat down with AJ Johnson to discuss the ongoing troubles.

Right off the bat, AJ asked KJ why he doesn't kiss Claudia on her lips. He shirked the question off by saying that he didn't want to ruin her perfect lipstick. But Claudia went on to add that he doesn't like lipstick and whenever she does kiss him with lipstick on, he wipes away the kiss immediately.

Not holding back, AJ continued to ask him even more intimate questions. When KJ was asked if he was a romantic, he shared that he was extremely romantic, but didn't know if that was something that Claudia liked. But Claudia had the opposite say. She said,

"I don't know where you get that from. I'm dying for romance. You tried the first six months."

KJ agreed with Claudia's statement and shared that after those six months, it disappeared. The Vh1 Couples Retreat star added,

"Yeah, there are times when I'll say, you know what, I'm going to give her something special, like cooking, because that's typically a romantic thing. Most guys don't cook."

The next question that AJ asked the couple is whether they were attracted to each other se*ually. Claudia was immediate with her answer. She shared that she was indeed attracted to KJ.

KJ, on the other hand, revealed that he wasn't. He shared,

"I was, not now. She's worth the effort, the growth."

Hearing KJ reveal that he wasn't attracted to her, Claudia broke down in tears. She said,

"You're not physically attracted to me and you complain about me in s*x. Then why are we here?"

AJ then opened up about her thoughts on the couple's relationship. She shared that the reason KJ keeps pushing forward is because he's gotten used to not loving and making excuses for it. She added that she feels there's more friendship between them than romance. AJ added that both of them want different things, but aren't making the effort to try and find it in each other.

AJ during her confessional on Vh1 Couples Retreat shared,

"They admitted to me, there's no se*ual chemistry. There's no real se*ual attraction. At this point I don't even understand how they're together."

Continuing, AJ shared that real love is unconditional. There's a lot of blame games going on between the couple. She asked the couple to evaluate where their relationship stood. Because they're only hurting each other.

Fans who watched the episode were shocked and taken aback by KJ's revelation on Vh1 Couples Retreat.

Fans on Twitter are shocked after KJ revealed he wasn't attracted to Claudia on Vh1 Couples Retreat

Taking to Twitter, fans were shocked that KJ said he wasn't physically attracted to Claudia. Some added that the Vh1 Couples Retreat star was gorgeous.

Couples Retreat airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET on Vh1. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

