Craig Sager x Air Jordan 1 “Sager Vision” PE sneakers: Everything we know so far

As a tribute to one of the legendary NBA reporters, Craig Sager, Nike has created a unique pair of Air Jordon 1. Reflecting on Sager's outlandish taste, the shoes are made from various bright materials.

For the iconic sportscaster Craig Sager, Jordan Brand designed a one-of-a-kind pair of Air Jordan 1 PE sneakers back in the fall of 2016, drawing inspiration from the legendary sportscaster's unique sense of style. In the later months of that year, in December, Sager passed away. Now, Nike has revealed Air Jordan 1 “Sager Vision” as a tribute to him.

However, these unique pairs of Air Jordan 1 will not be available for retail. Since a formal release may ruin the aura of the special tribute to the late broadcaster, the release is not intended to be mass appealing.

Craig Sager x Air Jordan 1 sneakers will not retail for the sneakerheads

To reflect Sager's extravagant taste, the shoes are composed of an assortment of bright fabrics. Every part of the shoe, from the toe box to the side panels, is clad in a stylish material. Many patterns and colors, including crimson, cobalt blue, yellow, pine green, navy, and houndstooth, come together to form the shoes.

The Swoosh on the shoe is also done in a houndstooth pattern but in a dark blue color. The midsole is cobalt blue and yellow, while the outsole is dark blue. The transparent base, which says "SAGER VISION," is the finishing touch on this limited edition's mesmerizing design.

Craig Sager was a well-known American sports reporter who covered the NBA for several decades. He was famous for his colorful and unique wardrobe and his friendly and engaging personality. Sager was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2014 and underwent several rounds of treatment, including bone marrow transplants.

Despite his illness, Sager continued to work as a sideline reporter for NBA games, and he became an inspiration to many for his courage and determination in the face of adversity. Sadly, on December 15, 2016, Sager passed away at the age of 65 due to complications from his illness.

Sager's death was met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, players, coaches, and colleagues across the sports world. He was remembered not only for his skills as a journalist but also for his warmth, humor, and kindness. His legacy lives on through the Craig Sager Strong Foundation, which raises cancer research funds and supports patients and their families.

The relationship between Craig Sager and Nike was one of the most widely-known partnerships in the world of sports. The late broadcaster was known for his colorful suits and unwavering loyalty to Nike. He was a huge fan of the brand, wearing Nike apparel to every game he broadcasted.

In return, Nike showed their appreciation by creating limited edition shoes and apparel in honor of Sager's memory. The partnership between Craig Sager and Nike has become an inspiration to many people around the world, showing that loyalty can be rewarded in amazing ways.

