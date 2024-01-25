Criminal Record Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Criminal Record episode 5, titled Possession with Intent, is set to be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Notably, the last episode delved into the challenges of untangling truth from fabricated narratives. It also highlighted the ethical dilemmas law enforcement faces and the impact of personal biases and relationships on police work.

The episode portrayed the difficulties in achieving justice in a system where information can be manipulated as seen in Errol's wrongful conviction. The storyline also touched upon the theme of personal integrity versus professional duty. The theme was effectively depicted with Detective June Lenker's relentless pursuit of truth in the face of personal and professional obstacles.

After the eventful developments in episode 4, fans now await the next episode of the show.

When will Criminal Record episode 5 be released

Criminal Record episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 12:00 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for Criminal Record episode 5 across different time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): January 31, 12:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): January 31, 1:00 AM

Central Time (CT): January 31, 2:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET): January 31, 3:00 AM

British Summer Time (BST): January 31, 8:00 AM

Central European Time (CET): January 31, 9:00 AM

Eastern European Time (EET): January 31, 10:00 AM

India Standard Time (IST): January 31, 1:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST): January 31, 4:00 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST): January 31, 5:00 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): January 31, 7:00 PM

Where to watch Criminal Record episode 5

A still from the show. (Image via Apple TV+)

Criminal Record episode 5 will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. To watch it, you'll need a subscription to Apple TV+. The episode, like the rest of the series, is not available on other streaming platforms or TV channels.

Criminal Record episode 4 brief recap

A still from the show. (Image via Apple TV+)

In episode 4 of Criminal Record, titled Protected, the narrative intensifies around the shooting of Isaac Whitlow and the Adelaide Burrowes murder case. The episode opens with Jason Reeve confessing to Isaac's shooting. However, Detective Daniel Hegarty finds the confession suspiciously straightforward.

Furthermore, an eyewitness contradicts Jason's account, leading to the revelation that the actual shooter was Turkish. Despite this, Jason remains silent on the shooter's identity. Meanwhile, Detective June Lenker progressed her investigation into the Adelaide Burrowes case as she focused on the first anonymous caller. Notably, she identifies a woman named Carla as a potential key witness.

In another turn of events, June uncovers significant evidence in Errol's wrongful conviction case. She learns that the alibi witness, Mustafa, mistakenly identified Errol due to his inability to distinguish between the faces in a police lineup. Personal dynamics, too, add complexity to the episode. This was depicted with Patrick, Errol's son, secret relationship with Detective Hegarty’s daughter Lisa.

The episode escalates when June's car is mysteriously set on fire, leading to her removal from the investigation and the assignment of round-the-clock protection. Simultaneously, she faces an internal workplace bullying accusation, which she suspects is a tactic by Hegarty.

The episode concludes with a significant revelation: Doris’s employee, Latisha, has been coerced by Detective Tony Gilfoyle into leaking information to the police for years.

What can fans expect from Criminal Record episode 5

A still from the show. (Image via Apple TV+)

Criminal Record episode 5 will possibly comprise more revelations about the Adelaide Burrowes murder case. The focus will likely be on Errol’s wrongful conviction and the mysterious caller, Carla. The episode might also see Detective June Lenker continue her relentless pursuit of truth despite facing professional and personal challenges.

The episode will likely heighten tensions between key characters, especially June and Hegarty. Moreover, personal relationships, like Patrick and Lisa’s, will intertwine with the main plot. In addition, ethical dilemmas will be at the forefront, challenging characters' morals and loyalties.

All in all, Criminal Record episode 5 will likely promise intense drama and a deeper exploration of the show’s central themes.

