Crocs Echo Storm footwear pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

On September 16th, 2023, Crocs’ latest Echo Storm footwear pack will only be sold in limited quantities by the famous fashion retail label Kith. Following this, the broader launch of these stylish footwear designs is expected to take place later in 2023. They will be purchasable from all Kith Shops, the Kith App, Kith.com, and EU.Kith.com. Each pair is marked with a fixed price tag of $100 (or €100).

Crocs, an American company specializing in foam clogs, has been hard at work as of late on inventing new designs that make them more cutting-edge while also releasing new variations of its signature Classic Clog design. The brand has further broadened its selection with the latest Echo Storm footwear design.

Crocs Echo Storm will come in two colorways: Tundra and Black Ice

Crocs have had an intriguingly adventurous journey that may best be described as exciting. From its modest origins to its surprising triumphs, the manufacturer has become essential to many different shoe collections.

Notable among these contributions have been the recent partnerships that have taken place, as well as the limited-edition launches. The footwear label is about to launch a new style called the Echo Storm, riding high on the profitability of its products, most notably the recently released Echo Clog.

The Echo Storm does not seem like a regular Crocs silhouette, that’s for sure. It deftly integrates the famed Croslite top, the brand’s signature material known for being both lightweight and sturdy.

The design deviates from the standard, featuring a soft neoprene bootie equipped with a mesh valve. It provides the wearer with a comfortable fit and maximum breathability. Shifting from the traditional array of perforations that define the Classic Clog, the Echo Storm offers a cleaner appearance by restricting cut-outs to a small midfoot region, giving the footwear a more streamlined appearance.

However, this is not the end of the story. The cushioned LiteRide technology in the shoe’s insole ensures that wearers can stroll for long periods without experiencing any form of pain. This technology works in perfect harmony with the voluminous foam midsole that completes the design of the footwear.

The description of these newly crafted Echo Storms on Kith’s official website reads,

“This minimalistic model—executed in two monochromatic hues—features an upper crafted from Crocs’ signature Croslite™ material and an ultra-plush neoprene sock with a lightweight mesh vent. Details include an exaggerated midsole design with breathable medial vent holes, a LiteRide™ drop-in footbed for all-day comfort, and Crocs branding above the front pull tab.”

Don’t miss out on the Echo Storm footwear colorways that will be dropped in limited quantities. If you’re curious to buy them, stay tuned to the aforementioned retail outlets, and for more future launches of the brand, you can sign up on the brand’s online website to get quick updates.