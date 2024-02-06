Crocs Eco Slide footwear collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The NBA and Crocs recently joined forces for the creation of the new Eco Slide footwear. Adorned in the Sienna colorway, the shoe pays homage to basketball by mirroring the texture of basketball leather.

The Colorado-based American brand has revolutionized the footwear industry with its clogs since its inception in 2002. Initially facing criticism for its unique shoe design, the brand later gained popularity for its unmatched comfort and distinctive style, becoming a fashion staple in pop culture.

The latest collaboration with NBA introduces customized jibbitz, adding a personalized touch to footwear. Additionally, the inclusion of the Crosslite sole ensures a smooth and comfortable experience for the wearer. The shoe retails in the store for $69.99.

More details on Crocs x NBA Eco Slide footwear

Crocs has emerged as a trendsetter in the shoe market, offering a diverse range of lightweight footwear known for their comfort and ease of styling. Their distinctive, exaggerated aesthetic lends itself to casual styling, while their commitment to sustainability adds to their appeal.

The brand introduced itself on the website:

"Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that our incredible fans know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels."

"We are continually building upon our guiding pillars of sustainability, community, and inclusivity and will always invite the world to Come As You Are™. Rooted in comfort, our purpose is to create a more comfortable world for all," it adds.

The fresh collaboration with NBA introduces a fresh iteration of their Eco Slide sandals, adding another stylish option to their footwear lineup. Known for their innovative collaborations, the brand has a track record of partnering with various brands to create unique and standout footwear.

The brand introduced the shoe as:

"The Echo Collection is for those who want comfort without compromising their look. This fully molded slide is anything but conformist, with bold sculpting and sport inspiration that keeps streetwear at its core. Plus, this exclusive NBA style puts for love of basketball on full display. With Croslite™ construction and a LiteRide™ drop-in footbed, you can stay comfortable while hitting the street in the Echo collection."

In this particular collaboration, the brand took inspiration from leather basketballs, painting the sandals in a matching brown hue. The upper features a sienna color dye, complemented by black accents on the insole. With the incorporation of a Crosslite sole, these sandals offer lightweight comfort, making them ideal for everyday wear.

One of the highlights of this collaboration is that basketball enthusiasts can personalize their sandals with custom NBA Jibbitz. These unique accessories allow fans to showcase their favorite NBA teams or players, adding a personalized touch to their footwear.

However, for the brand, collaborations are nothing new. The brand has showcased an array of unique partnerships over the years. In 2017, the brand collaborated with Balenciaga, creating quite a stir with their unique collection. The introduction of stiletto heels to Crocs' signature footwear became a viral sensation. Additionally, the Crocs platform shoes stood out in the spring-summer collection. Another notable collaboration was with Justin Bieber, resulting in the limited edition yellow with a laid-back style.

The Crocs Eco Slide NBA collection is obtainable in the store. One can purchase the pair for $69.99 and the customized jibbitz needs extra charges.