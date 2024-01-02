The stand-out footwears have a long history of gracing the NBA hardwood. Sneakers in the NBA are more than just shoes; they symbolize style, and individuality, and often serve as a nod to basketball legends. Not only are the sneakers a reflection of the player's remarkable talent, but they also represent a unique and stylish tribute to his influence on the game.

From innovative designs to captivating tributes, these sneakers encapsulate the essence of the NBA - a harmonious blend of competition, creativity, and culture. Through this compilation, we aim to showcase the trendiest, most exquisite footwear worn by NBA players as they take center stage on the New Year's Day courts.

Top 5 sneakers on 2024 NBA New Year's Day ft. Giannis Antetokounmpo's Zoom Freak 5s 'Funfetti' PE's

#5. Nikola Jokic: 361 Degree Big3 Future

Nikola Jokic donned an exclusive high-cut version of the 361° Big3 Future, featuring a carbon fiber woven upper, Mōrphit Lacing System, QU!KCTECH midsole, Soarplate, and QU!KFLAME PEBA nylon cushioning. Priced at $160, the Big3 Future Low is available in multiple colorways, showcasing 361°'s dedication to bringing wellness and sports to people worldwide.

Reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokić recently joined 361° as an official Global Brand Ambassador. The China-based brand, founded in 2003, is known for its "One Degree Beyond" mentality and is set to release Jokic's very first signature sneaker soon.

#4. James Harden: Harden Vol. 8

With a lineage tracing back to the launch of the Harden Vol. 1 in 2016, the Adidas Harden line has continually delivered cutting-edge design and unrivaled performance, paying homage to the dynamism of Harden's game on the court. Taking a bold step in a fresh and innovative design direction, the shoe has a secure and snug fit and a foam exoskeleton cage that provides a glove-like feel.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 8's White Black Scarlet has a tentative release date of February 2024. The pair will be available through Adidas and select retailers online and in-store for $160. Download the Sole Retriever mobile app for all the latest updates on this release and more in the sneaker and streetwear world.

#3. Devin Booker: Nike Book 1

The Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker rocked the Nike Book 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers for the New Year's opener. He made the official entry into the brand's family with his Book 1.

The first piece in Devin Booker's signature series with Nike is the Nike Book 1, marking Booker's official entry into the brand's family. Expected to hit retail around spring 2024, the Nike Book 1 would be priced at $150 with four colorway options.

#2. Paul George: “Black Mamba” Nike Kobe 4

Paul George donned the beautiful all-black Nike Kobe 4 aka the Black Mamba shoes. About a week ago, Nike released the Kobe 4 “Black Mamba” Protro on December 27 as part of the “Gift of Mamba” NBA collection.

This collection pays homage to Kobe Bryant's legacy with an array of "Triple-Black" offerings. The Nike Kobe 4 “Black Mamba” basketball shoes, priced at $190, are the highlight of the collection and are accompanied by apparel such as the "Gift of Mamba" tee and Destroyer jacket.

The release also includes the reissue of the Los Angeles Lakers City Edition jersey in Men’s ($120) and Big Kid’s ($90) sizing, available on Nike SNKRS, showcasing Bryant's "Mamba Mentality" and professional achievements.

#1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Funfetti" PE

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Funfetti" PE is a unique addition to his signature line of basketball shoes. This special edition celebrates Giannis's family's number of birthdays throughout the fall and winter seasons, making it a personal and meaningful design.

The shoe features a blank white canvas upper, symbolizing a fresh start, and is adorned with multicolored speckles, reflecting the festive and celebratory nature of the "Funfetti" theme.

Giannis Antetokounmpo with Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Funfetti" PE in action

The design captures the joyous spirit of family birthdays and is a fitting tribute to significant milestones in Giannis's personal life, complementing his record-breaking performance in the NBA.