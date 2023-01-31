Crocs x NBA collab: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Crocs, the Colorado-based footwear genius, is collaborating with the professional basketball league in North America, National Basketball Association for a two-piece footwear collection. The footwear collection is being released ahead of the iconic 2023 All-Star game, which will take place on February 19, 2023.

The All-Star weekend will be taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah in the Vivint Area, starting February 17, 2023. To celebrate the occasion, Crocs will be launching two new NBA-themed makeovers upon the iconic clog silhouettes.

The collaborative footwear collection will be accompanied by a special Jibbitz pack. The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Crocs and select retailers globally.

The upcoming Crocs x NBA footwear collaboration features Eco Clogs, Mega Crush Clogs, and Jibbitz Charms

The upcoming Crocs x NBA footwear collaboration features Eco Clogs, Mega Crush Clogs, and Jibbitz Charms (Image via Sportskeeda)

The beloved All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 19, 2023, on the 30th anniversary of the first All-Star Game, that was held in Salt Lake City in 1993. This will mark the 72nd All-Star Game weekend which will be filled with exciting matches and events.

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and NBA Rising Star Game will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023. This will be followed by the exciting State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

However, most fans are looking forward to Sunday night's game, which will pit the world's best players against each other. Ahead of the game, the Colorado-based brand has released a limited-edition "NBA All-Star Crocs" collection, which includes two clogs and 30 NBA teams represented by the Jibbitz collection.

Crocs @Crocs Grab yours. Crocs goes courtside. Get the exclusive collection before NBA All-Star weekendGrab yours. crocs.shoes/NBA Crocs goes courtside. Get the exclusive collection before NBA All-Star weekend 🏀 Grab yours. crocs.shoes/NBA https://t.co/LII1HtWqpz

The first on the list is the NBA All-Star Mega Crush Clog, whose upper features a pattern print of different NBA team logos with a white base. The pattern print of all NBA team logos signifies that the whole league comes together for an event. The official site introduces the clog,

"Introducing the NBA All Star Mega Crush Clog featuring an enhanced rubber tread, updated detailing around the outsole, a platform ready to take any outfit to the next level, and an all-over select NBA team logo print to show love for your team. Even better, the backstrap and upper are built to be personalized with Jibbitz™ charms."

The strap bolt of the footwear features a metallic gold basketball logo, whereas the heel straps feature perforations to attach Jibbits. Double-stacked midsoles and gum outsoles finish off the look. The pair is retails for $89.99.

THE HOOPERS VOICE @thehoopersvoice ‍ Ngl.. this is a MUST COP! Crocs x NBANgl.. this is a MUST COP! Crocs x NBA 😮‍💨🔥 Ngl.. this is a MUST COP! ♨️ https://t.co/ItiUK04Qnt

The second item on the list is the NBA All-Star Echo clogs. It features similar details. The upper of the footwear is lightweight, buoyant and white at the base. The base is covered with an all-over NBA team logo pattern. The official site introduces the footwear option,

"This fully molded clog is anything but conformist, with bold sculpting and sport inspiration that keeps streetwear at its core. Plus, this exclusive NBA All-Star style puts your love of the NBA on full display. With Croslite™ construction and a LiteRide™ drop-in footbed, you can stay comfortable while hitting the street in the Echo collection."

Rest of the details are the same as the Mega Crush clog, however, the pair bears a slimmer sole unit. The pair retails at $79.99. Both pairs will be accompanied by logoman attachments and Jibbitz charms.

Poll : 0 votes