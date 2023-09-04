Cupshe x Savannah LaBrant Mommy Collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The lifestyle clothing brand Cupshe has collaborated with social media influencer Savannah LaBrant for their recent capsule collection, expected to consist 22 pieces of clothing, including matching sweaters for moms and their toddlers in sizes XS to XL for the former, and 8-14 for the latter.

Savannah LaBrant, a social media influencer, TikToker, and YouTuber with more than 50 million followers, is known for documenting her family life. Her posts often feature her daughters too.

Cupshe is a vacation lifestyle brand focused on offering women's clothing at affordable prices. The brand is mostly known for its swimsuit collection.

LaBrant x Cupshe collection is slated to launch on September 5, with the price range starting from $17. Early access to the collection begins on September 4 and can be availed by those who sign up on Cupshe's website for the same.

The LaBrant X Cupshe collection boasts a range of sweaters and cardigans with varying necklines

The LaBrant collection consists of a total of 22 pieces of clothing, including a mommy-and-me collection that has matching outfits for mothers and their toddlers. That apart, the collection mostly comprises uppers like jackets, cardigans, and sweaters, all in a variety of neckline options to choose from.

As part of the collection, the floral A-line skirt in a black and white silhouette comes for $17.99, and the cable knit cardigan in the beige tone costs $37. The pink-hued long-belted cardigan, which costs around $34 can be paired with the faux patent leather leggings.

The capsule collection also includes several sweater collections in different patterns and shades. All of them are priced around $25.

The Toasty open shoulder sweater comes in a dark green shade with a collar and can be availed for $24.99, whereas the V-neck collar sweater comes in $30. The turtle neck sweater costs $29.

Who is Savannah LaBrant?

Savannah LaBrant is a mother of four, who lives with her family and husband Cole Labrant. Having a passion for modeling and photography, the 30-year-old young mother ended up being a fashion blogger who loves to document her life with her eldest daughter, Everleigh.

LaBrant even had a photography business named Little Red Rose Photography. However, she shot to fame after starting her Instagram page, which went viral.

Regarding the collaboration with Cupshe, Savannah said the following, as per PR Newswire:

"I am so excited for my collaboration with Cupshe. It has been an absolute joy to bring this fall sweater clothing line to life, and I'm thrilled to see everyone embracing these beautiful pieces. As we enter the cozy season of fall, these stylish and comfortable sweaters are the perfect staple pieces."

The collection will be made available for shoppers from September 5 and will also be shipped globally.