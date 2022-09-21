Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 6 recap: How did the Milwaukee Monster actually kill Tony Hughes?

Netflix dropped the Evan Peters-starrer limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. It documents the real-life crimes of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and seems to have been portrayed from the perspective of the victims' families as well as Dahmer's testimony during his insanity trial.

Peters, who won the Emmy Award for his performance in Mare of Easttown, is seen stepping into the shoes of the Milwaukee serial killer in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Episode 6 of the show, titled Silenced, documents how Tony Hughes met Dahmer in 1991 and what led to the former's death. Directed by Paris Barclay, Silenced is penned by David McMillan and Janet Mock.

In addition to Peters, the scripted series also features actors including Richard Jenkins as Dahmer's father, Penelope Ann Miller as Dahmer's mother, Molly Ringwald as his stepmother Shari, Niecy Nash as Dahmer's neighbor Glenda Cleveland, Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer and Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards.

Read on for a detailed recap of episode 6 of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 6 recap: Did Jeffrey Dahmer actually kill Tony Hughes?

The sixth episode of the limited series, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story began with the birth of Tony Hughes in 1960. Hughes permanently lost his hearing as an infant as a result of the side effects of certain medicines. However, neither he nor his family saw his impaired hearing as a disability.

An aspiring model, Hughes moved to Madison for college as well to pursue modeling and step into the fashion industry. The episode also shed light on the difficulties that Hughes faced in securing a job in Madison.

Several employers rejected him because he was deaf. He ended up securing a job at an apparel store because the store's manager knew sign language and had a deaf sister himself.

Hughes also identified as gay and was a regular at gay bars. But it was not a one-night stand that Hughes was interested in. Despite rejections from other men due to being deaf, Hughes only sought serious relationships.

One such unconscious pursuit led him to catch the eye of Dahmer, who was also reported to be a regular at gay bars.

While other prospective partners either turned Hughes away after learning that he was deaf or only sought s*xual favors from him, Dahmer did neither. In a rather touching scene, the Milwaukee Monster responded to Hughes' words on a notepad that he carried to communicate with people by writing his name on the paper.

The duo developed an attraction towards each other and started hanging out. Dahmer also accompanied Hughes to a couple of the former's photoshoots.

In the aftermath of one such day, a seemingly overwhelmed Dahmed asked Hughes, "Is it exhausting to have to work so hard to be understood?" after he admitted that Hughes was the most interesting person that he had ever met.

Hughes replied:

"Yeah. But if I didn't make the effort, I'd have no one."

Dahmer and Hughes seemed to form a connection that seemingly had an impact on the serial killer. On one of the visits by Dahmer's father and stepmother, Dahmer admitted to being happy because he had found a friend and had been promoted at work. The couple also noted that Dahmer's apartment was clean and that he looked good.

Dahmer also claimed to have stopped drinking on weekdays.

Things started to get tense in this episode of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story after Dahmer brought Hughes home one night. He was about to spike the latter's drink but did not do it. After playing a game called Infinityland that Dahmer created as a child, the two got physical.

Hughes woke up the next day saying that he was late for work and had to rush. A reluctant Dahmer wished to see Hughes again, and the latter promised to meet him the following week. Dahmer's restlessness on seeing Hughes prepare to leave stood in line with the statement that he gave in 1993.

According to a Journal Times report from 1993, Dahmer said that killing the men and the boys was his way of "remembering their appearance, their physical beauty."

While Hughes was busy putting on his shoes, Dahmer took a hammer from his drawer and held it in his hand, but did not hit Hughes.

Hughes hugged Dahmer and left. The scene then jumped to Hughes' mother, filing a missing report of his son, whom she hadn't heard from in two days. The conversation between the mother and the police officer is laced with racist and homophobic intonations, as witnessed in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Hughes' mother, for instance, was hesitant to disclose that her son was gay, and just mentioned that he was deaf. The officer, on the other hand, asked if she was aware of Hughes' engagement in drug abuse and gang violence, two popular crimes that most men of color in the US are expected to be entangled in.

The search for Hughes gained traction after his mother launched a search party as well as a fund to find her son because the police had stopped looking for him. Dahmer was also among those that were present, but he left after seeing one of Hughes' friends who could identify him as the individual from the gay bar.

In Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, as Hughes' mother reminisced about the last conversation she had with her son before he left to meet Dahmer, the episode jumped to what had happened after Hughes left Dahmer's place to go to work.

Hughes had forgotten his keys at Dahmer's place and had returned to get them. As Dahmer had the hammer in his hand, he contemplated what to do for a while before he went inside and hit Hughes with it. A partially naked and probably dead Hughes' body lay on Dahmer's bed as he tried to get intimate with it.

The sixth episode of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ended with Dahmer frying a piece of meat and eating it.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently streaming on Netflix.

