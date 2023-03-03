Daisy Jones and the Six episode 2 review: The next step is more faltering

Amazon Prime Video's latest TV series, Daisy Jones and the Six, premiered on March 3, 2023, bringing the next chapter in the story of the 1970s band after the first episode depicted a promising beginning to the story. The rather exciting pace of the first episode was well-interrupted in the second episode, which was just as stylish but lacked the surprise factor of the first episode.

The second episode, titled I'll Take You There, focused on the band consisting of Billy (Sam Claflin), Camila (Camila Morrone), Graham (Will Harrison), Warren (Sebastian Chacon), and Eddie (Josh Whitehouse) as they traveled to Los Angeles to pursue the next phase of their dream, the bigger part. This episode also saw some important developments with Daisy.

The next two episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six will premiere on March 10, 2023, continuing the story after the third episode, which also premiered along with the first two.

Daisy Jones and the Six episode 2 review: A more hollow step into the world of rock

While the first episode of Daisy Jones and the Six was more engrossing due to the fresh format and the book-like styling, the second episode lost that element of surprise and freshness, resulting in a relatively dull episode that was not narratively perfect either.

But the second episode also upped the game in certain areas. It was a deeper and denser look into the dangerous world of stardom and drugs. This episode of Daisy Jones and the Six was more geared toward depicting the negatives of the glamorous world and the faltering steps of the band. In the process, the show also faltered in its stride.

Daisy's story is very interesting in this episode, but her first level of charm fades quite evidently in the second episode. The most important thing about her character in this episode of Daisy Jones and the Six is the constantly building tension around the formation of the band.

Billy is one of the more interesting characters in this episode, with his story and tension with Camilia serving as one of the defining factors of the episode. In essence, this episode was rather abrupt in places. The first part of the episode felt more consistent with the first episode, while the second part of the episode was more powerful narratively.

Again, it is too early in the series to absolutely make a comment on the show's overall quality, but with the second episode, it seems that the show has to do better with its scripting and dialogues to really make an impact in the long run. It does manage to be consistently engaging, especially for music fans and specifically rock fans.

The talented cast still stands out, as does the extremely stylish take on the rock world. In a change from the first episode, Daisy Jones and the Six episode 2 had a very interesting ending that left the door open for another intriguing episode.

The second episode is also undoubtedly very fun and has all the ingredients required for an engaging music drama.

Daisy Jones and the Six episode 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The first and third episodes are also available for streaming.

