Daniel Seavey Dancing In The Light tour 2023: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Daniel Seavey has announced a new tour, titled Dancing In The Light, which is scheduled to take place from October 11, 2023, to November 20, 2023, in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's debut solo EP, Dancing in the Dark.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature shows in cities such as New York, Toronto and Dallas, via a post on his official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed via the official presale link: https://my.community.com/danielseavey. General tickets for the tour will be available from August 25, 2023, 10 am local time, and are priced between $32 and $100, depending upon seating choice and venue. They can be purchased from the singer's official website.

Daniel Seavey building momentum for his new EP with tour

Daniel Seavey released his debut solo EP, Dancing in the Dark, on August 11, 2023. The EP's chart records are yet to be available, but the record was well received by critics.

In order to support his new project, the singer is embarking on the newly announced North America tour, which is a sequel to his first solo tour that was held earlier this year.

The full list of dates and venues for the Daniel Seavey Dancing In the Light tour is given below:

October 11, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Vogue Theater

October 13, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox

October 16, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom

October 18, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades

October 19, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Filmore

October 21, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

October 23, 2023 – Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre

October 25, 2023 Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

October 26, 2023 – Durango, Colorado at The Summit

October 29, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge

October 30, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Emo's Austin

October 31, 2023 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston

November 2, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade - Heaven

November 4, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live!

November 6, 2023 – New York City, New York at Webster Hall

November 8, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theater of Living Arts

November 10, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise Rock Club Presented By Citizens

November 13, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Théâtre Beanfield

November 16, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at The Opera House

November 17, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at St. Andrew's Hall

November 18, 2023 –Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues Cleveland

November 19, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues Chicago

November 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Varsity Theater

Daniel Seavey previously worked with the boy band Why Don't We, where he was the main producer. The singer, alongside the band, are best known for their debut studio album, 8 Letters.