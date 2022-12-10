Daniel Seavey Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

American singer-songwriter and Why Don't We member Daniel Seavey has announced a set of tour dates scheduled for next year. The tour will kick off on January 3 in San Diego, California, and conclude on January 29 in Los Angeles, California.

Daniel Seavey performed his first sold-out solo show on December 5 at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.

Speaking to E! News in a statement, Seavey said:

"Even my hopes were pretty low given the last two years. When tickets went on sale, we'll either sell out or sell five tickets. I had no idea and it was going out on a limb. I was pretty scared."

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Daniel Seavey told the publication:

"I feel the most hungry and awake and alive and excited that I have in a long, long time. I'm ready to give the fans more and I don't see myself stopping anytime soon."

Daniel Seavey Tour 2023 Tickets and Dates

Live Nation and Citi card member presales will be available via Ticketmaster from December 10 at 10:00 am PST. The general public will be able to purchase tickets beginning December 12 at 10:00 am PST.

Jan 3, 2023 -- Voodoo Room At The House Of Blues San Diego -- San Diego, California

Jan 4, 2023 -- Valley Bar -- Phoenix, Arizona

Jan 6, 2023 -- The Cambridge Room At House Of Blues -- Dallas, Texas

Jan 8, 2023 -- The Bronze Peacock At House Of Blues Houston -- Houston, Texas

Jan 10, 2023 -- Aisle 5 -- Atlanta, Georgia

Jan 13, 2023 -- The Foundry -- Philadelphia, Pa

Jan 18, 2023 -- The Intersection -- Grand Rapids, Mi

Jan 19, 2023 -- Amsterdam Bar & Hall -- St Paul, Mn

Jan 22, 2023 -- Marquis Theater -- Denver, Co

Jan 24, 2023 -- Neumos -- Seattle, WA

Jan 26, 2023 -- Doug Fir Lounge -- Portland, OR

Jan 28, 2023 -- Café du Nord -- San Francisco, CA

Jan 29, 2023 -- Fonda Theatre -- Los Angeles, CA

More about Daniel Seavey

Apart from his tour dates, Daniel Seavey has also released his new single titled Runaway on December 9. Earlier this year, the member of the boy band Why Don’t We released his first solo song, Can We Pretend That We’re Good?

Speaking to PaperMag in an interview, Seavey had said:

"The concept for the “Can We Pretend That We’re Good?” music video came to me one day in the shower. I literally jumped out, no clothes on, and made a note in my phone of exactly how it should go. I grew up a pastor’s kid, and church life was a bubble of purity that I existed in for a long time."

He further added, noting:

"I’m very thankful for the way I was raised, but at the same time, I didn’t have any real knowledge of what the world was like because of it. I mean, I didn’t know who Drake was until my junior year of high school. Then I heard his song “Jungle” and it completely blew my mind."

The boy band Why Don’t We went on a hiatus earlier this year. In July, they announced the cancellation of their 2022 The Good Times Only Tour, blaming their former management company.

