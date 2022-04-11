“Danielle was horrible”: American Idol fans were not impressed with Danielle Finn’s performance in Episode 10

The latest episode of American Idol Season 20 featured 12 contestants (out of 24) at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

Danielle Finn was one of the participants who performed live to impress judges and audiences. Despite trying her level best, she couldn’t entirely win hearts in Episode 10. She chose to showcase her vocal skills by singing Your Song by Elton John.

Finn appeared on stage after some great performers such as Jay Copeland, Elli Rowe, and Tristen Gressett.

What do fans have to say?

Celebrity singer Jimmie Allen mentored the participants in the latest episode. Before getting on stage, Danielle Finn had a chat with Allen, and the former revealed that she was nervous because Katy Perry was not impressed with her previous performance.

After a confidence boost from Allen, she went on stage and performed Your Song by Elton John. After the performance, Perry said that Finn’s rendition was cool, but it wasn't perfect. Luke Bryan agreed with Perry’s verdict and advised the 17-year-old to own the stage. Lionel Richie asked her to relax while performing on stage.

Fans were not particularly happy with the performance either. Take a look at their response to Finn’s performance:

john smithneil @JSmithneil never agree to go under bus when judges say you arent good... idol 101 danielle #AmericanIdol never agree to go under bus when judges say you arent good... idol 101 danielle #AmericanIdol

ImperfectSong @ImperfectSong Danielle started out good but, for me, she butchered the tune. #AmericanIdol Danielle started out good but, for me, she butchered the tune. #AmericanIdol

Baron Von Awesome @CappyD



#americanidol Danielle is killing it, but not in a good way! Danielle is killing it, but not in a good way!#americanidol

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #IdolTop24 Danielle Finn. I felt those first lyrics. Her vibrato is on full display in this one. I don’t mind except with the pitch wavers. She was singing for her life but… lotta great ppl up there. #AmericanIdol Danielle Finn. I felt those first lyrics. Her vibrato is on full display in this one. I don’t mind except with the pitch wavers. She was singing for her life but… lotta great ppl up there. #AmericanIdol #IdolTop24

Danielle @Thecraftyturtle This is not the song for her. Boring choices tonight. #AmericanIdol This is not the song for her. Boring choices tonight. #AmericanIdol

When will American Idol’s elimination round air?

The first nine episodes saw the judges hold auditions in all parts of America and pick 24 contestants for Season 20. The first 12 performed on Sunday, and the rest will showcase their talents the next day.

The performance was conducted live at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. After the performance, viewers could vote overnight for their favorite contestants as the next elimination round takes place on Monday.

Mentored by Jimmie Allen, the contestants gave power-packed performances in Episode 10.

Meanwhile, the top 24 contestants include Leah Marlene, Jay Copeland, Sir Blayke, Tristen Gressett, Katyrah Love, Kenedi Anderson, Lady K, Mike Parker, Nicolina Bozzo, Noah Thompson, Sage, Scarlet, Emyrson Flora, Jacob Moran, Ava Maybee, Allegra Miles, Cadence Baker, Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino, Dan Marshall, Danielle Finn, Elli Rowe, Fritz Hager, and Huntergirl.

The remaining contestants will perform in the upcoming episode, and this will be followed by the first elimination round of Season 20. American Idol Episode 11 will air on Monday, April 11, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

