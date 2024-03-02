Dark season 3 ending explained: Does Jonas exist in the origin world?

Dark season 3 premiered on Netflix in June 2020 and belongs to the German sci-fi horror thriller genre. At its core, Dark is a very human narrative about a wide cast of characters, their relationships, families, and the fatal mistakes they make in an attempt to help their loved ones. The drama explores time travel and time paradoxes.

In Dark season 3 Martha Nielsen (Lisa Vicari) and Jonas (Louis Hofmann) finally succeed in destroying the knot after finding out the truth about the two interconnected worlds that were locked in a deterministic and infinite loop.

A revelation about the third world known as the Origin world was made and was revealed that only from the Original world the knot could be destroyed.

After successfully altering the course of events, Martha and Jonas began to vanish from view and eventually ceased to exist. Thus, it is obvious Jonas never existed in the origin world. However, Jonas's mother Hannah Kahnwald (Maja Schöne) hinted that she intended to name her child Jonas, which appeared as a hope that some form of Jonas had survived in the Origin World.

How many universes exist before Dark season 3

For most of the series, we believed that Adam (Dietrich Hollinderbäumer) and Claudia (Lisa Kreuzer) were the only two sides fighting for control of time. However, the first episode of Dark Season 3 disclosed the existence of a third world, headed by Eva (Barbara Nüsse), a future self of Martha (Lisa Vicari) from the mirror reality.

Eva wanted to maintain the cycle, while Claudia merely wanted to save Regina (Deborah Kaufmann), no matter the reality. Adam, on the other hand, wanted to destroy both universes. Adam was also aware that the only way to untangle this time knot was to locate its center, or the point at which the time loop started, and stop it from repeating.

Story of the Knot Origination in the Origin World in Dark Season 3

"The origin" in Dark's timeline referred to the point in time that would eventually lead to the development of time travel. Adam first thought that his and Martha's son—who stayed nameless in season 3—was the source of the cycle, but Claudia found out otherwise.

It was not that Jonas and Martha, who were born of two nonexistent worlds, had a son together who was born outside of time; rather, it was that they were associated with an event that took place before their worlds were created.

In a car accident, H.G. Tannhaus lost his granddaughter, daughter-in-law, and son in the original world, the Third World in Dark. He then decided to create time travel to stop their deaths because he was incredibly sad. This was the point at which Tannhaus' experiment had disastrous results, as the knot became knotted, creating Jonas and Martha's universes by mistake.

Jonas and Martha traveled outside the loop to stop the accident, because if H.G. Tannhaus hadn’t invented the time machine in the first place, neither of the two worlds would have been created.

In the original world, The Nielsen family tree never existed. And the old world, as well as the events of the preceding seasons did not occur. As a result, Jonas, Martha, and everyone associated with them became imaginary and eventually disappeared.

In the Dark season 3 series finale, Regina was seen hosting a dinner party for her friends Katharina (Jördis Triebel), Peter (Stephan Kampwirth) and Benni (Anton Rubtsov), who are together, and Hannah (Maja Schöne), and Wöller (Leopold Hornung), who were also together and expecting their first child and was thinking about naming the child Jonas. The scene was set in present-day Winden in the origin world.