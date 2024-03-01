Dateline NBC: What charges were Michelle Troconis found guilty of?

The legal proceedings of the 2019 disappearance of the mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, captured the nation's attention and culminated in the conviction of Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis. Michelle was found guilty of all six counts of charges concerning the mysterious disappearance on March 1, 2024.

According to NBC Connecticut, Michelle Troconis was found guilty of one count each of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence and two counts each of conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence and tampering with physical evidence. Troconis faces a sentence of 50 years in prison at her May 31, 2024 hearing.

The Dateline NBC episode A Life Interrupted, airing on March 1, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST, looks into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. The synopsis reads,

"Dennis Murphy reports on a case in which security cameras play a key role in a murder investigation."

Jennifer Farber Dulos was last seen on May 24, 2019, after she had dropped her children off at their school at New Canaan Country School, according to New Canaan Advertiser. Jennifer and her husband, Fotis Dulos, had been going through a difficult divorce battling with child custody proceedings, per ABC7 Chicago.

Jennifer suspected her real estate development company owner husband, Fotis Dulos, to be having an affair with his colleague from Venezuela, Michelle Troconis. She filed for divorce on June 20, 2017, and court documents say that she feared Fotis harming the family after that. According to AP News, she was eventually awarded sole physical custody of their five children - Petros, Theodore, Constantine, Christiane, and Cleopatra Noelle.

The mother of five, Jennifer, went missing from her 61 Sturbridge Hill Road residence in her Chevrolet Suburban, per Fox 61 News. As investigators found evidence of blood inside her home and her vehicle abandoned at Waveny Park in New Canaan, the authorities suspected Fotis' involvement in her disappearance.

Amidst arrests and allegations of murder through 2019 and 2020, Fotis Dulos committed suicide on January 28, 2020, while he was out on bail. Fotis died from carbon monoxide poisoning in his SUV and left a suicide note reading,

"I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with."

Following Fotis' death, the court proceedings were scheduled to move on with Michelle Troconis and Fotis' attorney and friend, Kent Mawhinney. Troconis' trial began on January 2024 and lasted eight weeks, per Stamford Advocate. She was found guilty of all six counts related to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance on March 1, 2024. Here is what a breakdown of the charges looks like:

Conspiracy to commit murder Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events) Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events) Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events) Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events) Second-degree hindering prosecution

The case against Troconis was built on the video evidence from Hartford, where she was observed dumping trash bags containing zip ties, clothing, and a kitchen sponge stained with blood, per the New York Times. The jury found Michelle Troconis guilty of trying to create an alibi for Fotis Dulos and helping him clean the truck used in the crime.