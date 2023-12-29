Dateline NBC: What happened to Shane Patrick Moore?

The Dateline NBC episode titled Killer Role chronicles the murder of 63-year-old Oregon resident Shane Patrick Moore that took place at his parents' home in Applegate on July 26, 2016. Shane was shot in the chest at close range by his niece Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed for a disagreement during a property share settlement process.

While Shane Moore died on the spot, Tucker Reed was booked and charged with first and second-degree manslaughter with a bail of $200,000. Tucker's mother Kelly Moore defended her daughter stating she had fired the gun in self-defense.

Season 29 Episode 44 offers a synopsis which reads,

"After filming wraps on an indie horror movie, the cast members learn their lead actress is not who she says she is and has been charged with killing her uncle."

Who was Shane Patrick Moore? Details explored

Shane Patrick Moore was a resident of Oregon and the son of Lore Reed. The Moore parents moved to a ranch in south Oregon upon retirement in 2000. Brother to bestselling author and attorney Kelly Moore, Shane moved to the area to look after his parents.

Shane Moore was born in New Jersey in 1953. He went on to study law in California along with Kelly following in his footsteps. However, Kelly Moore went on to practice law but Shane turned to opening a bookstore instead.

Kelly Moore moved closer to her parents' place after her divorce from Dan Reed. Upon their father's death, both Tucker and Kelly spent more time with Lore amidst a property dispute with Shane Moore.

Tucker Reed, an aspiring actor, shared a difficult relationship with her 63-year-old maternal uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, and had to obtain a restraining order against him as he was arrested for suspected assault.

During investigations, Kelly Moore claimed that Shane had been threatening to kill both Kelly and her daughter if the assault charges were not withdrawn. Additionally, Oxygen reported Kelly's claims of her mother Lore being afraid of Shane.

What happened to Shane Patrick Moore?

Shane Patrick Moore was found dead at the 7201 Thompson Creek Road residence of Lore Reed. Shane had requested a visit to Lore's residence with a public notary to receive a part of his mother's property.

In an episode of Snapped which covered Shane Moore's death, Jackson County Sheriff’s Detective Gabe Burchfiel shared that public notary, Carla Tryber, had received a call from Moore for a physical appointment at the Ruch residence of Lore. He shared via Oxygen,

“She had received a call from Shane Moore to come up to the residence and get a quick claim deed signed, splitting the property 50/50 between he and Kelly.”

When Kelly Moore found out the paper was a grant deed, she ripped it to pieces. Shane had waited outdoors for the proceedings to take place. Kelly and Tucker tried to prevent him from entering the house. Tucker Moore-Reed picked up a gun and asked Shane to get out of the house. Amid the commotion, the gun went off and rendered Shane fatally shot in the chest.

Video footage of the incident later presented by Tucker Moore-Reed's defense lawyers showcased the incident in detail leading prosecutors to pursue Tucker with charges of murder. Shane Moore was shot dead on July 26, 2016, at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Tucker Reed pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on May 27, 2020, and is presently serving 75 months of prison time at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility.