Two handymen, Stephen Delicino and Robert Haney, went missing from Susan Monica's 20-acre farm, which is located in rural Wimer, Oregon. Both of them disappeared while working at the farm in 2012 and 2013. Their whereabouts were unaccounted for until law enforcement started investigating Robert's disappearance and found his remains on the property.

Following this came a few shocking confessions from Susan, who claimed her pigs had disemboweled Robert, and she shot him to put the poor man out of his misery. Authorities then unearthed Stephen's remains from the property, whom she accidentally shot during a fight in the summer of 2012 and then fed his body to her pigs.

An all-new episode of ID's Signs of a Psychopath is slated to revisit the crimes of Susan Monica and the gruesome discoveries made on her Oregon farm. The episode is titled Having Breakfast on Him and will airs this Sunday, July 16, at 10 pm ET.

Here's a look at the official synopsis for the same:

"Investigators search a farm for a missing man and find a human leg bone on the property; the owner, Susan Monica, admits that her pigs ate her tenant alive, and he's not the only victim; Monica despises humans but loves her pigs."

Strange disappearances, disturbing discoveries, and other details from the murders on Susan Monica's farm

1) Susan told handyman Robert Haney's children that he "just left"

In 2013, Susan Monica hired handyman Robert Haney to work on her 20-acre farm. He agreed to build her a house and in return, he requested a payment in part cash and permission to be able to stay on the property.

However, Robert's family grew concerned when they failed to hear from him for months in the latter half of that year. To find answers, his children drove to the farm and learned from Susan that he left about four months ago. However, the Haneys found it strange when they discovered his dog, tools, and the remainder of his belongings in the trailer home. The 56-year-old was then reported missing.

2) Susan told law enforcement that Robert's life took a bad turn after he got a distressing call

When authorities questioned Susan Monica about Robert Haney's mysterious disappearance, she alleged that his life took a bad turn about six months after he started working on the farm. Moreover, she said that he received a worrisome call one day and after that, started drinking heavily and acting unusual before leaving permanently.

Mentioning the call, Susan stated that it was from one of Robert's family members who "had been the victim of an assault" and asserted that "he was really upset about that." However, authorities discovered skeptical surveillance footage from a nearby Walmart. The video captured Susan using the missing handyman's Oregon Trail Electronics Benefit Transfer card.

According to Oxygen, Jackson County Deputy District Attorney Allan Smith stated:

"It [Robert's EBT car] had been used at a date after Susan Monica said that he had disappeared."

3) The discovery of Robert's remains was followed by a shocking confession from Susan Monica

Law enforcement soon searched Susan's 20-acre farm, finding a human leg in a catchment pond. Following this discovery, Susan told authorities that one day in the Fall of 2013, she found Robert "being eaten alive" in the pigpen.

Susan claimed that the pigs had disemboweled him "with his guts all over the place," and she shot the handyman to ease his pain. The farm owner then left the body in the pigpen for a few days and eventually scooped up what was left and dumped them in garbage bags. She further claimed to have never reported the incident to authorities to protect her pigs.

4) Authorities found the remains of a second individual, Stephen Delicino, buried across the farm

Karen Weber @WeberKaren @MyFavMurder listened to ep. 64 and googled Susan Monica. Looks like she could have been a stand in for Carol Burnett.

While telling authorities about the incident involving Robert Haney and her pigs, Susan Monica also confessed to having buried another one of her employees, Stephen Delicino, on her farm property. Stephen worked on the farm about a year before Robert got the job and went missing in the summer of 2012. The farm owner directed law enforcement to the areas where she buried his remains.

Susan confessed to engaging in a physical fight with Stephen after she found two of her stolen guns with his possessions. She claimed that the gun went off accidentally. After this, Stephen tried to chase her down when she shot him a second time, fed his body to the pigs, and buried what was left of him.

5) At Susan Monica's trial, a forensic anthropologist made appalling revelations

According to Oregon Live, Susan Monica stood trial in April 2015. During her trial, an appalling testimony from Veronica Vance, a state police forensic anthropologist, revealed that 56-year-old Robert Haney's dismembered body parts appeared to have been chopped off with an ax. Nonetheless, Vance failed to confirm whether he was dismembered before he was killed or after. She also testified that Stephen Delicino was shot three to four times in the head.

Signs of a Psychopath will further explore the disturbing case in a new episode on Sunday at 10 pm ET