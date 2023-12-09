The double homicide case of Heather Frank and Scott Sessions shook the community in Greeley and made headlines for the twisted nature of the crime. Heather Frank was a manager at the Doug’s Day Diner in Loveland who casually saw the singer and trumpet player of The Movers & Shakers band, Scott Sessions.

In a turn of events, a snow plougher found Sessions's almost decapitated and burnt body in Larimer County on February 10, 2020, turning Heather and her ex-boyfriend Kevin Eastman into suspects overnight. However, Heather Frank's body was recovered from a Weld County property fatally shot to death twice, leading to Eastman's arrest the same day.

The new Dateline NBC episode, The Last Weekend, showcases the horrific homicide case from Greeley on December 8, 2023, at 10 pm EST.

Who was Heather Frank? Details explored

Heather Christina Frank was born to Robert Howard and Mary Kathryn Viktora Frank on December 8, 1971, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Heather spent her years growing up in Waterloo, Wisconsin, and Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Frank completed her school education at Lake Mills High School in 1990.

Heather Frank (Image via Dignity Memorial)

Following her graduation, Heather worked as a waitress as she moved to Loveland, Colorado, and then to Fort Collins, Colorado, ultimately settling in Greeley in 2008. She worked at the Academy Bank from 2009 to 2015 and then went back to waitressing and managerial work at Doug’s Day Diner in Loveland.

As per Heather Frank's obituary,

"Heather enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, making plant stands, decorating and cooking."

Frank was the mother to her three sons - Alexander McLaughlin and twins Christian McLaughlin and Blake McLaughlin. Alexander spoke to ABC News describing his deceased mother, saying,

“She was a great woman. She was a beautiful mother, and she loved all of us and all of her friends. She just ended up being a part of something that she didn't ask for. She was a victim.”

Frank was recently divorced and had shared a tumultuous relationship with Kevin Eastman on and off for five years before she started to casually see the 53-year-old Greeley trumpet player at The Movers & Shakers, Stanley "Scott" Sessions.

What happened to Heather Frank?

The Greeley waitress and mother of three, Heather Frank, had met musician Scott Sessions at a Wednesday night blues jam concert on January 22, 2020, after which the two connected on Facebook. The two had great chemistry, which Sessions's bandmate Eddie Gavaldón recalled in his interview with ABC News,

“It appeared she was very taken with Scott. She was a very beautiful woman and I remember the look on her face when she was watching Scott.”

Scott's father, Stanley F Sessions, mentioned seeing his son for the last time on February 8, 2020, as he stepped out to meet Frank at her Greeley apartment. His body was spotted by a snow plower by a smoldering tree along Old Flowers and Pingree Park roads about 40 miles west of Fort Collins in Larimer County, per Coloradoan.

Scott Sessions was found wrapped in construction-grade plastic sheeting, partially burnt, and his head almost decapitated from his torso. The injuries inflicted upon his neck severed his spinal cord. The gruesome nature of the murder led investigators to suspect two people - Heather Frank and her ex-boyfriend, who had been at her apartment the same day at 3 pm, Kevin Eastman.

It is to be noted that Frank and Eastman shared an abusive relationship, which led to a misdemeanor assault complaint against Eastman. According to Coloradoan, investigators found all three to be present around 20th Street and 35th Avenue on February 8 using the location data of their cellphones.

While the officers from Larimer County Sheriff's Office tracked both suspects, they found unusual activity on the evening of February 15 as Frank got into Eastman’s car, and the two drove off to rural Colorado areas as Eastman made multiple stops on the way.

Larimer County Lt. Donnie Robbins found Eastman tending to a fire in the Weld County property of his former boss, Troy Bonnell. He was shortly arrested at a Kersey gas station under the suspicion of tampering with evidence.

After a couple of hours, Heather Frank's body was found in a burn pit on Bonnell’s property, shot twice in the chest at close range. Her body was wrapped with plastic and bound with baling wire. According to court documents, Eastman intended to set fire to Frank's body as well. He is presently serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole, along with an additional 27 years at the Fremont Correctional Facility.

Catch the latest episodes of Dateline NBC, with new episodes airing weekly.