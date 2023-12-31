Dateline NBC: Who are Tucker Reed's parents?

In July 2016, aspiring actor Tucker Reed shot her maternal uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, to death over a property dispute. Tucker's mother and the bestselling author Kelly Moore mentioned that the gun was fired in self-defence. However, additional murder charges were added to Tucker's chargesheet two years later as a video of the evening resurfaced.

Tucker Reed had just been featured in a low-budget independent horror thriller From the Dark under the stage name of Wyn Reed. She also had Amber House published in collaboration with her mother and her sister Larkin.

Both of Tucker's parents are bestselling authors who have co-authored the 1988 book Deadly Medicine, which was listed as a New York Times bestseller for seven weeks.

The Dateline NBC episode, titled Killer Role, showcases Tucker Reed's involvement in the killing of her uncle Shane Moore. The synopsis reads:

"After filming wraps on an indie horror movie, the cast members learn their lead actress is not who she says she is and has been charged with killing her uncle."

Who are Tucker Reed's parents? Details explored

Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed was born to parents Kelly Moore and Dan Reed on October 15, 1989. Tucker's parents were introduced to one another at a holiday party in 1983.

Kelly Moore hailed from Manchester Township, New Jersey and was born to Commander Lundi Addison Moore and his wife Delores "Lore" Moore (née Pike). Daniel Reed was from Los Angeles, California, and was on his way to become an actor.

Daniel had completed his education at UCLA, the University of LaVerne, and the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Kelly met Daniel when she moved to Los Angeles to practice civil and family law after finishing her studies at UC Berkeley's Boalt Hall School of Law in 1982.

Kelly Moore and Daniel Reed co-authored Deadly Medicine (1988)

Kelly Moore and Daniel Reed had moved to Texas in the year of 1984 to take a closer look into the deaths of sixty infants under the care of convicted American serial killer and licensed vocational nurse Genene Jones.

Moore and Reed worked in close contact with the lead investigators in the case which led to their bestselling publication Deadly Medicine in November 1988.

The non-fiction true crime book shed light on the administrative failures of the San Antonio Medical Center Hospital. The book was later adapted into an NBC Movie-of-the-Week in 1991 starring Veronica Hamel (Hill Street Blues) as pediatrician Kathleen Holland and Susan Ruttan (L.A. Law) as Genene Jones.

Deadly Medicine was listed as a New York Times bestseller for seven weeks.

Kelly Moore publishes Amber House with daughters Tucker and Larkin Reed

Daniel and Kelly divorced in 2000 and their three children (Larkin, born in 1993, and Sinjin, born in 1996) including Tucker Reed, moved with their mother close to their maternal grandparents' house in Oregon.

As Kelly won full custody of their children and retired from practising law, Daniel moved on to become a writer. Per The Cinemaholic, his upcoming contemporary/historical fiction novel The Other Fruit is yet to be published.

As Kelly Moore spent more of her time taking care of her mother Lore after her father passed away, the eldest daughter Tucker Reed spent her time penning down the first installment of the Amber House franchise with sister Larkin.

Kelly collaborated with her daughters to have the book published by Scholastic's Arthur A. Levine Books imprint.

The upcoming instalments in the franchise, Ever Shall and Otherwhen, were underway when Tucker Reed was convicted of second-degree manslaughter for the murder of her maternal uncle, Shane Patrick Moore.