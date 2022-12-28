Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - What happened to Larry McNabney?

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, the highly gripping true-crime show, is all set to chronicle and examine the chilling murder case of Larry McNabney in episode seven of the show's 4th season. The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode will air this Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 9.32 pm Eastern Time, exclusively on Oxygen.

The upcoming Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 4 episode has been titled, Poison. The official synopsis for the episode, released by Oxygen, reads:

"Larry McNabney has a thriving career and a wife he adores, but then vanishes; at the center of the twisted mystery, three lives tangle together in a love triangle, including one who hides a secret identity."

The heart-wrenching story of Larry McNabney goes back to 2001. McNabney, an attorney originally from Nevada, vanished from the face of the Earth only to be found dead in early 2002.

Ever since Oxygen released the news of the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, viewers have been quite curious to learn all about the bone-chilling case. So, let's dive right in and find out all about what happened to Larry McNabney, ahead of the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode's arrival.

Learn all about what happened to Larry McNabney, before episode 7 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 4 arrives on Oxygen

Who was Larry McNabney?

Larry McNabney, originally named Lawrence William McNabney, was a wealthy and highly regarded attorney from Nevada. His shocking and heartbreaking true story dates back to September 2001 when he was residing in Sacramento, California, after shifting his entire practice from Nevada.

Larry McNabney was 52 at the time of the horrible incident. He was a well-respected man in law circles, however, he had some serious alcohol problems. He had four marriages and three children from them before meeting a woman named Elisa Barasch, who was almost 17 years younger than him. Elisa then began working at McNabney's law office.

Larry reportedly went on to tie the knot with Elisa in 1996. According to Larry's close ones, Elisa changed Larry's lifestyle for the worse and isolated him from his family and friends. Larry also went on to lose his practice license in Nevada because Elisa had allegedly embezzled approximately $70,000 from Larry's clients before moving to Sacramento, California.

How did he die?

Reportedly, on September 10, 2001, the married couple went to Los Angeles County, California, for a horse show as Larry was a quarter-horse enthusiast. However, he reportedly left early as he was not feeling well. According to eyewitnesses, Elisa was seen taking Larry out of there in a wheelchair.

After leaving the horse show event with his wife, Larry disappeared and was nowhere to be found. After that, on November 30, 2001, one of his law office employees filed a missing report with the police as Larry did not show up to work for a long time.

Later on, Larry McNabney's son also filed a missing person report, as it was quite unusual for his father to be gone for that long. At an isolated vineyard in San Joaquin County, a worker found a dead body inside a shallow grave on February 5, 2002, and it was none other than Larry McNabney's decomposed body.

According to the autopsy report, Larry was dead for a long time and was poisoned with acepromazine, a horse tranquilizer.

Later, it was revealed through an intense investigation that Larry's wife, Elisa Barasch, and his legal secretary, Sarah Dutra, were behind the sinister murder. Another shocking fact that came out was that Elisa was a con artist, and her real name was Laren Sims.

Don't forget to watch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 4, episode 7, titled, Poison, which will arrive exclusively on Oxygen on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 9.32 pm ET.

