Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: Where is Connie Hoagland now?

Connie Hoagland survived her former husband and disgraced San Diego photographer Larry Hoagland's attempts to kill her in 2010.

In her last public interview with ABC 20/20, two years after surviving the deadly explosion orchestrated by her former husband, she claimed that she was ready to "forgive and forget" the man who was almost successful in killing her back in 2010. The statement came months after his conviction on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Eva Knott @EvaKnott Larry Hoagland, who pipe-bombed his wife, will be featured on television program 20/20 tonight, on your ABC channel. http://t.co/g3bBUmMa Larry Hoagland, who pipe-bombed his wife, will be featured on television program 20/20 tonight, on your ABC channel. http://t.co/g3bBUmMa

The case will now be revisited on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered's episode, airing on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10 pm ET. The episode, titled Deadly Intent, is scheduled to re-air on Oxygen and revisit the explosion that occurred in front of the victim's workplace, a home-based day care in Rancho San Diego, over 12 years ago.

Connie Hoagland's current whereabouts remain unknown, making it only possible to talk about the things she said about her former husband and his plans to murder her a decade ago.

Connie Hoagland said she "had to forgive" her former husband

Connie Hoagland told ABC 20/20 in a 2012 interview that she wants to forgive and forget the man who attempted to kill her by planting a bomb in her pick-up truck right outside her workplace. She said,

"I don't want to think about him anymore. I just am done with that. I had to forgive him."

The explosion that happened on September 23, 2010, was triggered when the mother-of-three switched on her truck's ignition, leading to a life-threatening explosion. Connie was found lying in a pool of blood near the day-care facility where she worked. Describing the incident, she said,

"I just remember my feet were in such pain ... [like] they were just blown off."

Larry and Connie Hoagland fell in love and married when they were both in their 20s. Larry was a professional photographer at the time, and they had three children, the youngest of whom was still in high school in 2010.

However, after the explosion, an investigation into their marriage and individual lives revealed that there was a specific problem that the Hoaglands faced when it occurred. They were knee-deep in debt, facing bankruptcy, and Larry was having an affair with his former high school sweetheart, Lee Ann Rupert.

Connie Hoagland stated that,

"We didn't have a lot of money, but I just trusted that he was trying to do the best he could."

Connie Hoagland said she "didn't even think that he would have been a suspect" in the explosion that nearly killed her

Authorities investigating Connie Hoagland's case received a tip that resulted in an arrest while she was still in the hospital following the attack. She went through multiple surgeries, which included having a rod inserted into her right leg. The tip in question came from Larry's business partner, who claimed to have found a suspicious search history of websites containing information on making bombs.

Larry Hoagland was arrested within five days. Reports state that he even tried to contact his family while in custody. Connie revealed the details of the call:

"He said, 'Hi Connie, I just wanted to let you know, because it's going to get out, that I've been having an affair. Then he said, 'But I'm dedicated to you ever since Thursday, and that was the day of the bombing.'"

She even claimed that she "didn't even think that he would have been a suspect" until his arrest. It was revealed that Larry Hoagland had been lying to both the women in his life and was leading a "double life" at the time of the explosion. A jury convicted Larry of premeditated attempted murder as well as additional offenses in May 2012. He was subsequently given a life sentence plus 13 years in prison.

Connie Hoagland's case will be revisited in the latest episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered at 10 pm ET on Tuesday, November 15.

Poll : 0 votes