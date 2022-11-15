Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: Where is Larry Hoagland now?

Larry Hoagland, an East County San Diego photographer, was convicted of booby-trapping his wife's truck in September 2010, leaving her critically injured and in a hospital bed for over a month.

He was arrested within days after investigators found incriminating evidence that connected him to the tragic explosion and a similar prior attempt.

In May 2012, Hoagland was found guilty of attempted premeditated murder, felony explosion of a destructive device with intent to murder. He was also found guilty of explosion of a destructive device with intent to cause mayhem or great bodily injury and exploding a destructive device. The photographer was sentenced to life with an additional 13 years and is likely still serving time in prison.

While Larry has denied having anything to do with the attempted murder, he did admit to his wife that he had been cheating on her with his high school sweetheart Lee Ann Rupert.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen will re-air an episode titled Deadly Intent on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10 pm ET. It will revisit Larry Hoagland's "double life" and the explosion that nearly cost his wife, Connie, her life.

Here's a look at the synopsis:

"Connie and Larry Hoagland build a life centered on faith and family until a vicious attack threatens it all; after a bomb explodes underneath Connie's car, secrets start to emerge."

Larry Hoagland was convicted in wife's attempted murder and is currently serving time in prison

In 2012, then 50-year-old disgraced photographer Larry Hoagland was convicted on four charges in connection with a deadly attack on his ex-wife Connie. He was found guilty of using an explosive or destructive device along with a charge of premeditated attempted murder. Hoagland was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 13 years and the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Prosecutors claimed that on September 23, 2010, Hoagland attempted to murder his then-wife, Connie, by placing a pipe bomb inside her Ford F-150 pickup. The car was parked outside her workplace at a residential day care in Rancho San Diego.

They also alleged that he attempted to murder her a few weeks prior to the explosion by detonating a pipe bomb, which was discovered on a street not far from their home.

On the day of the incident, after Connie Hoagland turned the ignition of her pickup truck after work at 4 pm, her car exploded. She suffered severe burns, wounds, and several fractured bones as a result of the explosion. The explosion also tore of a portion of her foot, leading to her spending 35 days in the hospital and undergoing seven surgeries.

Describing the moments before the explosion, Connie said,

"I opened the door, threw my purse in and got in the truck, closed the door, put my key in the ignition, turned it over… and then kaboom!"

She added that after the explosion, there was smoke filling up inside the car and that her legs hurt. She also said that her ears were ringing and that there was a lot of screaming around her.

Why did Larry Hoagland try to kill his wife and what evidence did authorities find?

When Larry Hoagland was arrested for the explosion, authorities discovered phone numbers for the prepaid cellphones inside his wallet, tying him to the other bomb. His work computer's search history also showed that he made multiple searches on how to make explosives ahead of the incident.

Hoagland supposedly attempted to murder his wife because he intended to move to Pennsylvania and start a life with his high school sweetheart, Lee Ann Rupert. Rupert and Larry were involved in an extra-marital affair and the former would often go visit his girlfriend when he was allegedly on "out-of-town work" trips.

However, that wasn't all as police also found that the Hoagland family was caught-up in debt and that Larry's photo studio was failing to help them make ends meet.

At the same time, Larry Hoagland's defense contended that the evidence against him was completely circumstantial. They also emphasized the fact that both the bombs had significant differences. Thus, asserting that Hoagland could not have been connected to two different types of bombs at once.

His defense also claimed that while he intended to divorce his wife "quickly and quietly."

However, Hoagland was found guilty of attempting to murder his wife and was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 13 years.

