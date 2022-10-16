Penny Waldroup attempted murder: 5 chilling details about the case

In October of 2006, Penny Waldroup visited her estranged husband, Bradley Waldroup's place along with her childhood friend Leslie Bradshaw and the former couple's four kids. What followed was a bloody massacre that led to Bradley receiving a 32-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Penny Waldroup's neighbor's involvement, Leslie Bradshaw's murder, the arrival of the police, and more details about the 2006 case

1) Bradley Waldroup shot Leslie Bradshaw eight times

On Friday, October 13, 2006, Penny Waldroup drove to Bradley Waldroup's home along with Leslie and the former couple's children. Penny and Leslie were supposed to drop off the former's kids at their father's place and leave. Just when both women were done unloading the children's belongings from the car, Bradley walked out with a 0.22 rifle in his hand.

He told Penny that they needed to talk. When a reluctant Penny said that she needed to go to work and that they could talk when she returned to pick up the children, Bradley took the car keys and threw them in the forest.

He lived in a trailer in Kimsey Mountain, Polk County. An intoxicated Bradley began to verbally abuse Penny and Leslie and blamed the latter for breaking their marriage.

Bradley began to fire, and while Penny was able to escape, Leslie was not. Penny found Leslie on the ground, unresponsive. She later told the police that Leslie was shot eight times and her head was sliced by a machete.

2) Penny Waldroup lost her pinkie finger while being attacked by Bradley

After killing Leslie, Bradley began to target Penny, who tried to escape but was shot in the back. Bradley's nearest neighbor lived a quarter of a mile away, making it impossible for Penny to flee her attacker. After Penny fell to the ground, Waldroup fetched his pocket knife and tried to attack his wife.

However, Penny was able to grab the knife and throw it away from Bradley. She ran away, but Bradley hit her in the head multiple times before their dog's growling gave her a window to escape. But that was not enough. Although Penny ran to the back of the house, Bradley caught up with her and hit her head again.

During the attack, Penny lost her pinkie finger on her left hand. Bradley then dragged her to where Leslie's body lay and began to kick the corpse and hit it with a machete.

3) Bradley Waldroup attacked Penny Waldroup in front of their four children

Bradley dragged Penny into the trailer where the four children witnessed their bloodied mother being attacked. Penny asked one of her daughters to get her a towel and some water to drink. According to court documents, at the time Penny was too weak to stand due to all the blood loss. Her daughter brought a sheet to wrap Penny's arm around.

4) Bradley Waldroup wanted to have s*xual intercourse with Penny Waldroup before killing her

Bradley decided all of a sudden that he wanted to have s*xual intercourse with Penny. He told the children to say goodbye to their mother because that was going to be the last time that they saw her. Penny hugged her kids before being taken away to the bedroom.

According to court documents, Bradley "became upset because she was too messy to have intercourse." He wanted her to clean up, but "she refused because she did not want to make it easy for him to clean up the blood." After Penny cleaned up a bit, Bradley pulled her shirt off and threw her onto the bed. But the police arrived at that moment.

5) Penny Waldroup was saved by the police's arrival

The court documents stated that before Penny Waldroup and Leslie left for Bradley's place, the former had informed a neighbor and asked them to contact the police if they did not return by 7:30 pm. This act of sharing information worked in Penny's favor because the police arrived at Bradley's trailer right when he climbed on top of her.

Their daughter yelled that she saw a car in the driveway. Bradley got out of the bedroom and looked out the window of the living room. Penny used the moment to run out of the trailer, topless, and into the back of the police officer's car. She begged him to help her protect her children.

The police officer got out of the car, while Bradley walked out of the trailer. He turned himself in and admitted to murdering Leslie. Penny Waldroup was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center, and Bradley was arrested.

He was indicted in 2008 and sentenced to 32 years in prison in 2009 on two counts of aggravated kidnapping, voluntary manslaughter, and second-degree attempted murder. Although Bradley was put behind bars, the ruling was not satisfactory for the victims and their families since they favored the death penalty.

