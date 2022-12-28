Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, the highly absorbing true crime series, will explore the astonishing 2001 case of Laren Sims and Larry McNabney in the 7th episode of the true-crime series' season 4. Episode 7 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 4, titled Poison, is all set to arrive exclusively on the popular true crime network Oxygen on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 9.32 pm ET.

The official synopsis for episode 7 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 4 reads:

"Larry McNabney has a thriving career and a wife he adores, but then vanishes; at the center of the twisted mystery, three lives tangle together in a love triangle, including one who hides a secret identity."

The astounding case dates back to 2001. Laren Sims was a con artist who went by the name Elisa Barasch. She reportedly murdered her husband, Larry McNabney.

Since the news of the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode was dropped by Oxygen, the audience has been excited to learn about Laren Sims. So, let's dig deep to find out all about Laren Sims before episode 7 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 4 airs on Oxygen.

Learn all about the whereabouts of Laren Sims ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 4 episode 7's arrival on Oxygen

Who was Laren Sims, and why was she arrested?

A still of Laren Sims (Image Via ABC News)

Originally named Laren Renee Sims, Laren Sims was born in 1967 in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Growing up in Florida, Laren Sims had a pretty normal childhood with her three siblings. She was reportedly a brilliant student and was at the top of her class in high school. However, she left high school right before graduating.

She first married when she was just a teenager and went on to have a daughter and a son with two different partners. After that, she started living an extremely dishonest life, deceiving others and stealing from them. She used several fake identities and also spent some time behind bars.

A still of Larry McNabney and Laren Sims (Image Via ABC News)

The woman met a wealthy attorney named Larry McNabney in 1995 and introduced herself as Elisa Barasch, another fake identity. She became the manager of Larry's law office, and the two soon started a romantic relationship with each other, leading to their marriage in 1996.

Everything derailed pretty quickly after their marriage. On September 10, 2001, Larry was last seen at a horse show with his wife. He left the show with her because he felt sick. Later, a horrifying discovery was made. Laren Sims cold-bloodedly murdered her husband, Larry, by poisoning him with a horse tranquilizer. Another woman named Sarah Dutra was also involved in the murder.

What happened to her?

A still of Laren Sims and Larry McNabney (Image Via Wikipedia)

In February 2002, when the police discovered Larry's remains, Laren moved from Sacramento, California, to Destin, Florida. There, the sinister woman was residing with her daughter, Haylei Jordan. However, the police tracked her down and arrested her for heinous crimes.

Laren then wrote a three-page confession, admitting to poisoning her husband Larry with horse tranquilizers and revealing that Sarah Dutra was also involved in the killing.

In the early morning of March 30, 2002, Laren Sims committed suicide in her Florida prison cell and passed away the next day.

Don't forget to catch the 7th episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 4 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 9.32 pm ET, on Oxygen.

