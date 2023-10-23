Dave Courtney net worth: Fortune explored as the gangster-turned-actor dies aged 64

Former gangster Dave Courtney recently passed away on October 22, 2023, at the age of 64. He took his life at his Camelot Castle home in Plumstead and the news was announced via his social media pages.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Courtney at the age of 64. Dave tragically took his own life in the early hours of Sunday 22nd October, with a firearm at his Camelot Castle home in Plumstead," the statement read.

His family shared another statement via Dave's Instagram page and stated that he lived an "incredible, colourful rock 'n' roll life" and touched the hearts of many people. However, suffered from cancer and arthritis and decided to "stop the ride" as he did not want to be a "burden to his family and friends."

"The physical pain of living the lifestyle he chose, especially due to the pain of both cancer and arthritis in his later years, became too much. So, rather than be a burden to his family and friends, he chose to 'stop the ride' and take his own way out," the statement continued.

Courtney's family requested privacy during this tough time and stated that details related to his funeral would be shared at the earliest.

Courtney, who published a few books and also appeared in some films, had a net worth of $30 million, as per Idol Net Worth. The Sun also reported that he was linked to criminals like Reggie Kray and Lenny McLean.

Dave Courtney featured in films including Full English Breakfast, Clubbing to Death, and more

The Independent reported that Dave Courtney was allegedly linked to the Kray twins. He later left his criminal life and started working as an actor and author. His successful career helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth and his net worth amounted to $30 million, as per Idol Net Worth.

As per The Mirror, Courtney owned a white mansion called Camelot Castle. The mansion reportedly had a lot of fake guns, swords, and armor alongside paintings of Dave.

As an author, he published six books including Raving Lunacy, The Ride's Back On, and more. He began his acting career in 1990 with the crime drama film, The Krays. The film was based on the lives of the criminal twins Ronald Kray and Reginald Kray.

Dave Courtney also gained recognition for his appearance in the 2005 film, Hell to Pay, which was loosely based on his life. The film featured Terry Stone and Bill Murray as the lead cast members.

Courtney also played an important role in the controversial action horror film, Killer B*tch, which released in 2010. The film sparked controversy due to the inclusion of several intimate scenes and because it featured real criminals.

He also featured in other films over the years including Full English Breakfast, Clubbing to Death, The Baby Juice Express, and One in Something.

Dave Courtney's legal cases

As per The Sun, Dave Courtney found himself in legal trouble after he reportedly attacked his wife Jennifer Lucrea Pinto in 2004. This came after he accused her of allegedly having an affair with Steve McFadden's ex-partner.

According to The Standard, Pinto said during a trial in 2012 that she was treated like a slave and pushed to the ground. However, the verdict was declared in Dave's favor and the charges against him were dropped.

He was also sentenced on charges of possessing a firearm without a firearms certificate in 2009, as per the Bristol Evening Post. He was reportedly cleared of these charges as well.