Dave Matthews Band announce 2022 Fall Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Dave Matthews Band has announced a fall tour scheduled to take place this November. The American rock band will kick off their tour on November 2 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena and will conclude on November 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The band will also make stops in Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, and Chicago, among other cities. The band is currently performing the North American leg of their tour, which will conclude on September 20.

dave matthews band @davematthewsbnd



Visit DMB is pleased to announce a fall 2022 tour, which launches on November 2nd in Vancouver, BC and concludes the weekend before Thanksgiving with a two-night stand at @TheGarden in NYC.Visit davematthewsband.com for more information or follow the thread DMB is pleased to announce a fall 2022 tour, which launches on November 2nd in Vancouver, BC and concludes the weekend before Thanksgiving with a two-night stand at @TheGarden in NYC. Visit davematthewsband.com for more information or follow the thread ⬇️ https://t.co/w4B4rJ2Syy

As part of their tour, the Dave Matthews Band is partnering with the Nature Conservancy. The proceeds from the tour will go towards their Plant a Billion Trees program. The organization will plant an additional one million trees, among other forest restoration efforts, from the proceeds.

The tickets for the newly announced November tour dates will be available via Ticketmaster from Friday, September 23 at 10.00 AM ET. DMB Warehouse Fan Association members can access the presale, which is currently underway at the band's official fan association website (www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com).

Dave Matthews Band 2022 tour dates

dave matthews band @davematthewsbnd



Visit The online ticket presale for @davematthewsbnd Fall Tour 2022 for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway and ends on Monday at 3pm ET: warehouse.davematthewsband.com Visit tour.davematthewsband.com for a full list of tour dates. The online ticket presale for @davematthewsbnd Fall Tour 2022 for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway and ends on Monday at 3pm ET: warehouse.davematthewsband.com.Visit tour.davematthewsband.com for a full list of tour dates. https://t.co/vjERGzwxHh

November 02 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

November 04 -- Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 05 -- Portland, OR - Moda Center

November 08 -- Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

November 09 -- Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 12 -- Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena

November 13 -- Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

November 15 -- Chicago, IL - United Center

November 16 -- Fairborn, OH - WSU Nutter Center

November 18 -- New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

November 19 -- New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

More about Dave Matthews band

Dave Matthews Band was formed in Virginia in 1991 by its five founding members, namely singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Matthews, bassist Stefan Lessard, drummer and backing vocalist Carter Beauford, violinist and backing vocalist Boyd Tinsley, and saxophonist LeRoi Moore.

Matthews, Lessard, and Beauford are the only founding members of the band still active as of 2022.

In 1994, the band released their major label debut album, Under the Table and Dreaming. It was certified platinum six times. From 2000 to 2010, the band reportedly sold more tickets than any other act in North America.

The band's 2012 album Away from the World made them the only group to have six consecutive studio albums debut at number one on the Billboard charts. With the release of Come Tomorrow in 2018, this streak was extended to seven consecutive number-one albums. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album included singles Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin), That Girl Is You, and Again and Again.

Dave Matthews Band band won the 1996 Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for So Much to Say. Dave Matthews has also separately won a Grammy in 2004 for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for Gravedigger from his solo album.

Edited by Babylona Bora