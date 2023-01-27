Dave Matthews band tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Dave Matthews Band has announced a summer tour in support of their upcoming album, Walk Around the Moon. The Grammy-award-winning band will kick off their extensive tour on May 9, 2023, in Mexico City and conclude it on September 3, 2023, in Washington.

Additionally, the Dave Matthews Band is set to make appearances at some festivals. These include the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on February 10, where they will be supported by DJ Pee Wee, also known as Anderson.Paak.

They will also perform at the Innings Festival on March 13 in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Tickets for these festivals are currently available via Dave Matthews Band's official website.

Dave Matthews Band will kick off their summer tour on May 9 in Mexico City

Tickets for the Dave Matthews Band summer tour will be available to the general public starting February 17 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster. Presale for the tour will be available starting February 13 at the same time.

May 9, 2023 — Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City, DF

May 11, 2023 — Auditorio Pabellon M, Monterrey, NL,

May 13, 2023 — Teatro Diana, Guadalajara, JAL

May 19, 2023 — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

May 20, 2023 — Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX,

May 23, 2023 — Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

May 24, 2023 — BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, Southaven, MS

May 26, 2023 — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

May 27, 2023 — Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

May 30, 2023 — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, Wilmington, NC

May 31, 2023 — Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, Wilmington, NC

June 2, 2023 — One Stadium, Charleston, SC

June 3, 2023 — One Stadium, Charleston, SC

June 9, 2023 — Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

June 10, 2023 — Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

June 14, 2023 — Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY

June 16, 2023 — Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, ME

June 17, 2023 — Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

June 23, 2023 — The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

June 24, 2023 — Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

June 27, 2023 — Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

June 29, 2023 — American Family Insurance Amphitheatre, Milwaukee, WI

June 30, 2023 — Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

July 1, 2023 — Music Center, Noblesville, IN

July 7, 2023 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

July 8, 2023 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

July 11, 2023 — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

July 12, 2023 — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

July 14, 2023 — Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

July 15, 2023 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs,

July 18, 2023 — PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

July 19, 2023 — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

July 21, 2023 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

July 22, 2023 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

July 25, 2023 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

July 26, 2023 — The Amphitheater at the Wharf, Orange Beach, AL

July 28, 2023 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

July 29, 2023 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

August 24, 2023 — Yaamava' Resort and Casino, Highland, CA

August 25, 2023 — FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

August 26, 2023 — FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

August 29, 2023 — Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR

Sept. 1, 2023 — Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Sept. 2, 2023 — Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Sept. 3, 2023 — Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Dave Matthews Band is set to release their new album, Walk Around The Moon, on May 19 via RCA Records. The album features 12 tracks and was conceived during the pandemic. According to a statement from the band, "the album is a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground."

The Dave Matthews Band previewed the album with their lead single Madman's Eyes. As per the band, seven out of 12 songs from the album were played in previous concerts. The album was produced by Rob Evans, who has been associated with the band since 2003 as their mixer and engineer.

Their new album is a follow-up to 2018's Come Tomorrow, the band's seventh consecutive album to peak at the Billboard 200 chart.

