Innings Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy and more

Innings Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The festival will take place on February 25-26 at Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park, Arizona.

This year is the fifth installment of the Innings Festival, which is also concurrent with baseball’s spring training. The headliners for the festival include Green Day and Eddie Vedder.

The festival will also feature performances from Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Offspring, Black Crowes, Pretty Reckless, Hazel English, Umphrey’s McGee, Head And The Heart, and Heartless Bastards, among others.

Additionally, the organizers of the festival have announced a number of big names in the baseball game, including Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, MIke Cameron and Dontrelle Willis. Innings Festival 2023 will also feature elements of baseball, including batting cages for guests to practice their skills.

Guests will be able to enjoy food and drink options with a range of southwestern fare, along with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

More details about Innings Festival 2023 tickets and their prices

Tickets for the Innings festival will be available from October 27 from 10:00 am PT.

One-day general admission tickets are priced at $112

One-day general admission+ tickets are priced at $215

One-day VIP passes are priced at $399

One-day Platinum passes are priced at $825

Two-day Platinum passes are priced at $1205

Two-day General Admission tickets are priced at $169

Two-day GA+ tickets are priced at $269

Two-day VIP passes are priced at $525

General admission tickets for Innings Festival feature performances for people aged over 18 on multiple stages over two days in Tempe’s Beach Park and Arts Park with views of the adjoining Rio Salado and nearby Papago Mountains, along with food choices from regional and local vendors.

General admission tickets will also give access to bars, concessions, and items from art vendors throughout the park. They also give access to free admission for kids aged under seven with company from a ticketed adult.

The 2-day VIP pass for the Innings Festival gives access to a viewing platform with premium sightlines of Home Plate stage plus dedicated on-field viewing areas at Home Plate and Right Field stages.

The VIP passes also give unlimited access to VIP Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bars with seltzer, wine, and cocktails for purchase, complimentary beer, dedicated food for purchase within VIP lounge, dedicated VIP concierge to assist the attendees the festival needs, dedicated premium entrance into the festival, lockers and mobile charging units for rent within VIP lounge and an express lane at the festival store.

More about the headliners Green Day

Among the headliners at the Innings Festival is Green Day, an American rock band formed in 1987 by lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, along with bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt. While drummer John Kiffmeyer joined the band in 1990, guitarist Jason White joined as a touring member in 2012.

In 1994, their major-label debut, Dookie, was released through Reprise Records, which became a breakout success. The band is credited with popularizing mainstream punk rock in the US. The band’s seventh album American Idol (2004) grew popular with the younger generation. It was followed by the 2009 album 21st Century Breakdown, which achieved the band’s best chart performance.

Green Day has been nominated for 20 Grammy awards, winning five of them, with Best Alternative Album for Dookie, Best Rock Album for American Idiot and 21st Century Breakdown, Record of the Year for Boulevard of Broken Dreams, and Best Musical Show Album for American Idiot: The Original Broadway Cast Recording.

