Davichi's Lee Hae-ri announces wedding plans via handwritten letter

Davichi member Lee Hae-ri surprised fans by announcing her impending wedding in July.

Half of the South Korean pop group announced her summer wedding via a handwritten letter addressed to Davichi's fanbase, Davichi Chord. While not much is known about Lee Hae-ri's non-celebrity partner, the news was soon corroborated by her agency, WAKEONE.

Davichi's Lee Hae-ri to tie the knot in July

On May 11, the Maybe singer posted a letter announcing her wedding on Instagram.

The letter, when translated, reads:

Hello Davichi Chord! The truth is, there’s something I want to tell you first, so I came here with a nervous heart. It feels like a dream that I’m about to say this. It doesn’t feel real yet, but… I’m getting married.

Lee Hae-ri goes on to gush about her soon-to-be husband, calling him a "good person" who respects and cares for her.

He’s a good person whom I can learn a lot from, and when I’m with him, there are many reasons to laugh. More than anything, he’s a person who respects and cares about me more than anyone else, and I’ll cherish him and be with him forever.

She does not forget her partner Min Kyung in the letter, promising to continue singing and laughing. The singer's agency wasted no time in confirming the news, swiftly releasing the following statement:

Hello, this is WAKEONE. Davichi’s Lee Hae Ri Lee will marry her beloved lover in July.

The agency gave a few more details about the wedding itself.

It will be a small wedding with family, relatives, and acquaintances. We ask for your understanding that it is difficult to disclose details related to it in consideration of her non-celebrity fiancé and both families. Please give warm blessings and support to Lee Hae Ri, who met her precious partner and started a new chapter in her life.

Lee Hae-ri took to social media to congratulate the singer on the next step of her life.

Fellow member Kang Min-kyung hilariously responds to the news

Not one to miss out, the other half of the pop duo, Kang Min-kyung, responded to the information with her trademark tongue-in-cheek humor.

Kang Min-kyun posted an article about the information on her Instagram profile, underlining the lines:

“Lee Hae-ri is the first member of Davichi to tie the knot. Kang Min-kyung hasn’t gotten married yet.”

She then added a screenshot of her playlist, where she is playing G.Nas's song I’ll Back Off So You Can Live Better, joking about her "sacrifice" for her partner's marriage.

Meanwhile, the duo is releasing their seventh mini-album, Season Note, with the single Fanfare on May 16, 2022.

