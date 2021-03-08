David Dobrik's Dispo: YouTuber's controversial photo-sharing app meets ill-fated roadblock; future looks bleak

David Dobrik recently came out with an app, Dispo, though it isn't something he came up with.

Dispo was initially known as Disposable. It behaved like a disposable camera but with unlimited shots. The app was released in December 2019, and David Dobrik happened to acquire it later on.

Dispo is an invite-only app and has been released as a competition to Instagram. It allows people to share photos, but they take a day to develop. There aren't any filters in the app.

David Dobrik's Dispo was the center of attraction and controversy from its initial days

Dispo has received funding from many places, including Seven Seven Six, a company founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The app received as much as $4 million as a seed fund. On the other hand, the app's design, and its name, wasn't really original, as per a particular individual on TikTok.

On September 18th, 2020, a designer named Karim made a five-part video on TikTok. He even came up with the name Dispo in these clips.

This five-part video was to act as his application for a spot on the Dispo team, as they were looking for designers at that point.

The series went viral enough for David Dobrik to notice. He commented that he would be getting in touch with Karim soon.

Advertisement

However, after a brief conversation, Karim was informed that the new team would head in a different direction and that he wouldn't be part of the team.

Image via YouTube (Spill Sesh)

Everything was calm for a while after that, with neither Karim nor David Dobrik mentioning anything about the application. Later, on October 19th, information about Dispo receiving $4 million as a seed fund was made public.

This information prompted Karim to make a video on the conversation that had taken place previously. He said that David Dobrik loved the idea, but they were going in a different direction with the app, which meant he couldn't work with Karim.

Advertisement

Image via YouTube (Spill Sesh)

Although Dobrik using Dispo as a name isn't something illegal, the internet feels it was wrong and that Karim deserved credit. He didn't comment on the incident until he was stopped by the paparazzi and asked about it.

The entire incident can be seen in the video above.

That wasn't the last time Dispo was a hub of controversy. Recently, people have been giving it negative reviews after sexual assault allegations against David Dobrik came out.

Seth Francois, a former Vlog squad member, alleged that the 24-year-old had forced him to kiss Jason Nash without his consent as a prank in 2017. The recent revelations have brought a lot of heat on Dobrik and will probably continue to cause troubles for him unless he chooses to address them directly.