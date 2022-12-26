David Garrett Concert 2023: Venues, tickets, dates, and more

German violinist and recording artist David Garrett has announced a tour scheduled for next year, in support of his recently released classical album, Iconic. The album, according to Garrett’s website, is inspired by legendary violinists, whose gems and soulful melodies thrilled Garrett as a child.

This will be Garrett's first time playing the program in a trio, together with guitar and bass, in a concert. The Iconic tour will kick off on March 19 in Mannheim, Germany, at the RosenGarten, and will conclude on August 27 at the Kapellplatz. The artist will also make stops in Austria, Switzerland, and Denmark.

In a press statement about his tour, David Garrett had said:

“Unfortunately, many beautiful works from the early days of the great virtuosos have fallen into oblivion. That's why it means all the more to me that I now have the opportunity to bring all these beautiful pieces back to life.”

David Garrett will begin his tour on March 19 next year, which will run till August 27. Tickets for David Garrett’s concerts are available via his official website and are priced between €110 and €170.

March 19, 2023 -- Mannheim, Germany -- Rosengarten

March 21, 2023 -- Wien, Austria -- Konzerthaus

March 23, 2023 -- Essen, Germany -- Philharmonie

March 27, 2023 -- Basel, Switzerland -- Stadtcasino

March 29, 2023 -- Freiburg, Germany -- Konzerthaus

March 31, 2023 -- Hannover, Germany -- Kuppelsaal

April 4, 2023 -- Köln, Germany -- Philharmonie

April 5, 2023 -- Leipzig, Germany -- Gewandhaus

April 7, 2023 -- Interlaken, Switzerland -- Kursaal

April 8, 2023 -- Interlaken, Switzerland -- Kursaal

April 9, 203 -- Luzern, Switzerland -- Kultur- Und Kongresszentrum Kkl

April 11, 2023 -- Köln, Germany -- Philharmonie

April 13, 2023 -- Copenhagen, Denmark -- Radiohuset

April 15, 2023 -- Düsseldorf, Germany -- Tonhalle

April 18, 2023 -- Warsaw, Poland -- Cos Torwar

May 1, 2023 -- Lübeck, Germany -- Musik- Und Kongresshalle

May 3, 2023 -- Berlin, Germany -- Philharmonie

May 11, 2023 -- Graz, Austria -- Stephaniensaal

May 17, 2023 -- Nürnberg, Germany -- Meistersingerhalle

May 18, 2023 -- Bregenz, Austria -- Festspielhaus

May 22, 2023 -- Regensburg, Germany -- Audimax

May 24, 2023 -- Munchen, Germany -- Isarphilharmonie

May 26, 2023 -- Stuttgart, Germany -- Liederhalle

May 27, 2023 -- Kempten, Germany -- Bigboxallgäu

May 29, 2023 -- Frankfurt, Germany -- Alte Oper

May 30, 2023 -- Dresden, Germany -- Kulturpalast

May 31, 2023 -- Hamburg, Germany -- Laeiszhalle

June 2, 2023 -- Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany -- Freilichtbühne

July 6, 2023 -- Grafenegg, Austria -- Wolkenturm

July 7, 2023 -- Bremen, Germany -- Seebühne

July 9, 2023 -- Bad Staffelstein, Germany -- Kloster Banz

August 4, 2023 -- Linz, Austria -- Domplatz

August 27, 2023 -- Altötting, Germany -- Kapellplatz

David Garrett's new autobiography titled If You Only Knew is now available via Amazon

David Garrett's biography, titled If You Only Knew, which speaks about his journey as a violinist, is now available via the artist’s official website. The artist is credited with laying the foundations for a genre of classical music in the form of the crossover genre. Garrett discovered it when he moved to New York, combining virtuoso violin music with the latest pop genre. The description describes Garrett as:

“The perfect embodiment of a young man’s onerous quest to carve out his own path and live authentically, finding his very own solution to this problem by fully committing to something that could just as easily have destroyed him as a person – music.”

The biography is available on Kindle for €1899 and via Paperback for €2200.

