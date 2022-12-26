David Garrett Concert 2023: Venues, tickets, dates, and more

German violinist and recording artist David Garrett has announced a tour scheduled for next year, in support of his recently released classical album, Iconic. The album, according to Garrett’s website, is inspired by legendary violinists, whose gems and soulful melodies thrilled Garrett as a child.
This will be Garrett's first time playing the program in a trio, together with guitar and bass, in a concert. The Iconic tour will kick off on March 19 in Mannheim, Germany, at the RosenGarten, and will conclude on August 27 at the Kapellplatz. The artist will also make stops in Austria, Switzerland, and Denmark.
In a press statement about his tour, David Garrett had said:
“Unfortunately, many beautiful works from the early days of the great virtuosos have fallen into oblivion. That's why it means all the more to me that I now have the opportunity to bring all these beautiful pieces back to life.”
Tickets for David Garrett's concerts are available via his official website and are priced between €110 and €170.
- March 19, 2023 -- Mannheim, Germany -- Rosengarten
- March 21, 2023 -- Wien, Austria -- Konzerthaus
- March 23, 2023 -- Essen, Germany -- Philharmonie
- March 27, 2023 -- Basel, Switzerland -- Stadtcasino
- March 29, 2023 -- Freiburg, Germany -- Konzerthaus
- March 31, 2023 -- Hannover, Germany -- Kuppelsaal
- April 4, 2023 -- Köln, Germany -- Philharmonie
- April 5, 2023 -- Leipzig, Germany -- Gewandhaus
- April 7, 2023 -- Interlaken, Switzerland -- Kursaal
- April 8, 2023 -- Interlaken, Switzerland -- Kursaal
- April 9, 203 -- Luzern, Switzerland -- Kultur- Und Kongresszentrum Kkl
- April 11, 2023 -- Köln, Germany -- Philharmonie
- April 13, 2023 -- Copenhagen, Denmark -- Radiohuset
- April 15, 2023 -- Düsseldorf, Germany -- Tonhalle
- April 18, 2023 -- Warsaw, Poland -- Cos Torwar
- May 1, 2023 -- Lübeck, Germany -- Musik- Und Kongresshalle
- May 3, 2023 -- Berlin, Germany -- Philharmonie
- May 11, 2023 -- Graz, Austria -- Stephaniensaal
- May 17, 2023 -- Nürnberg, Germany -- Meistersingerhalle
- May 18, 2023 -- Bregenz, Austria -- Festspielhaus
- May 22, 2023 -- Regensburg, Germany -- Audimax
- May 24, 2023 -- Munchen, Germany -- Isarphilharmonie
- May 26, 2023 -- Stuttgart, Germany -- Liederhalle
- May 27, 2023 -- Kempten, Germany -- Bigboxallgäu
- May 29, 2023 -- Frankfurt, Germany -- Alte Oper
- May 30, 2023 -- Dresden, Germany -- Kulturpalast
- May 31, 2023 -- Hamburg, Germany -- Laeiszhalle
- June 2, 2023 -- Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany -- Freilichtbühne
- July 6, 2023 -- Grafenegg, Austria -- Wolkenturm
- July 7, 2023 -- Bremen, Germany -- Seebühne
- July 9, 2023 -- Bad Staffelstein, Germany -- Kloster Banz
- August 4, 2023 -- Linz, Austria -- Domplatz
- August 27, 2023 -- Altötting, Germany -- Kapellplatz
David Garrett's new autobiography titled If You Only Knew is now available via Amazon
David Garrett's biography, titled If You Only Knew, which speaks about his journey as a violinist, is now available via the artist’s official website. The artist is credited with laying the foundations for a genre of classical music in the form of the crossover genre. Garrett discovered it when he moved to New York, combining virtuoso violin music with the latest pop genre. The description describes Garrett as:
“The perfect embodiment of a young man’s onerous quest to carve out his own path and live authentically, finding his very own solution to this problem by fully committing to something that could just as easily have destroyed him as a person – music.”
The biography is available on Kindle for €1899 and via Paperback for €2200.