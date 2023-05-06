David Tennant Macbeth Tour at Donmar Warehouse: Tickets, dates, where to buy and more

David Tennant, the beloved Scottish actor known for his roles in Doctor Who and Broadchurch, is set to take on one of the most challenging roles in theatre as he prepares to play the titular character in Shakespeare's Macbeth for the first time in a long tour in London.

The highly anticipated production, which is set to run this winter, will be staged at the prestigious Donmar Warehouse theatre in London. This marks Tennant's first Shakespearean stage role since he played Richard II for the Royal Shakespeare Company on and off from 2013 to 2016. In 2022, he played Macbeth in a two-part BBC Radio 4 broadcast.

The Donmar production will be directed by Max Webster and will conclude the 30th-anniversary season for the London theatre.

David Tennant's Macbeth Tour is set to kick off in December 2023 with ticket sales resuming soon

David Tennant's Macbeth Tour will be staged at the Donmar Warehouse from December 8, 2023, to February 10, 2024.

The performances will be held on Mondays to Saturdays at 7:30 pm, with additional matinees on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. There will also be a select number of captioned and audio-described performances for fans.

Tickets for David Tennant’s Macbeth Tour tickets will go on sale on Tuesday. May 16 at 9 am local time through Donmar Warehouse’s official website. However, for Donmar Patrons, a pre-sale is currently open from midday today on Friday, May 5, through signing up on their official website, and those tickets will be available to the fans from Friday, May 12.

Ticket prices for Macbeth Tour are starting at £15 for standing tickets, and range between £25 and £69 for general seating. The Donmar Warehouse has also partnered with Barclays to offer a limited number of £10 tickets for those under 30, and 16-25-year-olds.

David Tennant is a Scottish actor with an International Emmy Award and BAFTA nominations

David Tennant rose to fame for his role as the tenth incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who. He is a highly acclaimed actor known for his performances on stage, television, and film. He made his professional acting debut in 1987, but it wasn't until his breakout role as the Tenth Doctor in the British sci-fi series Doctor Who that he gained widespread recognition.

Since then, David Tennant has gone on to win numerous awards and accolades for his work, including,

National Television Award for Special Recognition (2015)

International Emmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor (2021) for his portrayal of Dennis Nilsen in De

National Television Award for Outstanding Drama Performance (2021, 2010, 2008) for Des and Doctor Who

People's Choice Award for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series (2015)

Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer In An Animated Program (2013) for Star Wars: The Clone Wars

He has also been nominated for several BAFTA Awards, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the television drama Des.

Aside from his television work, Tennant has also had a successful stage career, including performances in the Royal Shakespeare Company's productions of Hamlet and Love's Labour's Lost. He has also starred in several films, including appearing in the Harry Potter series as Barty Crouch Jr. in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and role in Marvel's Jessica Jones.

In addition to his acting career, Tennant is also known for his charitable work, particularly in support of children's causes. He has served as a patron of several organizations, including the Scottish Youth Theatre, and has worked to raise awareness and funds for various charities.

Overall, David Tennant's talent and dedication to his craft have earned him widespread recognition and respect in the entertainment industry, cementing his place as one of the most beloved actors of his generation.

