Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from January 8 to January 12

In the exciting, upcoming week of Days of Our Lives, from January 8 to January 12, 2024, there will be tons of juicy secrets, surprises, and showdowns. The story will get even more intense as Tate's parents find themselves in a crazy situation, dealing with shocking revelations that will put their strength to the test.

Over the past week, a lot of drama went down in Salem. Holly ended up in a coma, which made Rafe worry about Tate. Abe said no to Paulina's request, and Theresa and Brady were there for Tate when things got tough. Tripp had some bad news for Wendy, and EJ caused drama in the town and the like.

Fans can dive into the fascinating world of Salem and anticipate a thrilling week, as secrets are revealed, friendships are put to the test, and their favorite characters navigate a web of drama in this week's exciting story on Days of Our Lives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week—January 8 to January 12, 2024

January 8, 2024 - Revealing hidden truth

The week will commence with things getting even more complicated with all the secrets. Tate's parents will be in a tough spot trying to deal with their son's worsening situation.

Ava and Stefan will deal with the consequences of getting mixed up in the drug scene since someone is threatening to spill the beans about what they did. Tripp is about to be surprised and Paulina will try to hide her secrets, putting her poker face to the test.

January 9, 2024 - Mysteries and protective instincts

The drama in Days of Our Lives will keep going on Tuesday as Melinda will try to stop Sloan from falling apart because of secrets. John and Steve's search for the truth will get stuck when Konstantin turns things around for them.

Fans can expect to see Alex get all protective when he sees someone unexpected, who's connected to Theresa. Marlena, on the other hand, will watch Kristen's newest show from the best seat in the house.

January 10, 2024 - Shocking discoveries and vigilant efforts

Paulina spends time with Abe to find solace (Image via Peacock)

On Wednesday's episode, some secrets will come up with Tate's parents and EJ will try to help Nicole when she needs it. Paulina will hang out with Abe for some comfort and advice as Everett tries to get some information out of Harris.

Conversations regarding the recent events surrounding Stephanie and Jada will be exchanged between them, dropping hints about the growing ties and twists in the storyline of Days of Our Lives.

January 11, 2024 - Widespread anger and attention on Paulina

Theresa and Brady as seen in Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock)

On Thursday's episode, Theresa and Brady will be annoyed about what happened to their son. Alex's actions will cause some drama with Justin, and Paulina becomes the center of attention as the Martin Luther King celebration plans come together.

Kate and Roman will be asked for help, making them wonder if they'll help at all, especially because of who's asking.

January 12, 2024 - Unexpected guests and intense arguments

Alex has a conversation with an unexpected person (Image via Peacock)

The next episode will end with Lucas getting some surprise visitors. Theresa and Brady will try to find ways to help Tate, making fans wonder if their son is safe. Viewers will be left curious as Alex talks to someone unexpected about their problems.

Meanwhile, Eric will get caught up with his ex, Nicole, stepping in when she argues with EJ. Fans of the series will be super excited to see what will happen next in the crazy world of Days of Our Lives.

Catch the newest episodes of Days of Our Lives only on Peacock. Get a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription (starting at $5.99 per month, with discounts on the yearly plan). Fans can also stream the show on FuboTV.