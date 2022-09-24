Dead and Company announce final tour for 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American rock band Dead and Company is set to disband after a final tour in 2023. On Friday, September 23, the band, which is an offshoot of the Grateful Dead, announced the news of their imminent disbandment in the near future with a poster on Instagram, which was accompanied by the words "The Final Tour--Summer 2023."

The group consists of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

Dead & Company @deadandcompany Word travels fast and we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour.



In a statement on social media, the band wrote:

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour. Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

Grateful Dead founder Bobby Weir, in a post on social media, wrote how the band will still be together in "one form or another."

Bobby Weir @BobWeir Well it looks like that’s it for this outfit; but don’t worry we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop… Well it looks like that’s it for this outfit; but don’t worry we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop… https://t.co/3RZzLRXBYI

Details related to Dead and Company’s final tour have not yet been shared by the band. They have, however, stated that the tour details will be released soon. The final tour will take place in 2023, and it is likely that tickets for the same will be available via the band’s official website close to the event.

Apart from the tour, the band is set to perform at Playing In The Sand music festival in January 2023. It is likely that their 2023 final tour will commence after this.

Dead and Company to perform at Playing In The Sand in January 2023

The band had earlier announced that they would perform at Playing in The Sand from January 14 to January 17, 2023. The music festival will take place in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. Various packages for the four-day festival are available via Dead and Company’s official website. Billed as "The Ultimate Vacation with Dead and Company," Playing In The Sand has packages starting at over $3000. These packages are available in five categories and are priced as follows:

Sun Palace package -- $3642 per person

Sunrise package -- $3086 per person

Golf Course Package -- $2836 per person

Nizuc Package -- $3055 per person

The Grand At The Moon Palace -- $3946 per person

Speculations of the Dead and Company's disbandment were shared earlier this year

The news of Dead and Company disbanding surfaced earlier this year. Back in April, Rolling Stone speculated that their North American tour for summer ‘22 would be their last. The publication cited sources close to the band as their source, as well as Kreutzmann's health issues. Weir, however, denied the rumors back then.

In 2021, Kreutzmann was asked not to perform at the shows due to issues with his heart. On Twitter, he expressed his concerns about his health,

“After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm.”

In October 2021, Kreutzmann also suffered from respiratory illness due to COVID-19.

