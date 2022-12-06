“Deadbeat dad": Molly Mae fans extend support to influencer after she disses Tommy Fury for forgetting pregnancy 

After reality TV star and influencer Molly Mae shared in a recent interview how her boyfriend Tommy Fury has been away during most of her pregnancy, fans extended their support and sympathy to her. Molly said her boyfriend even tends to "forget sometimes" that she is pregnant.
Mae, creative director of the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, and her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury – both 23, are expecting their firstborn, a baby girl, due in just two months. Molly Mae was in an interview with iFL TV on YouTube, where the interviewer asked her about her pregnancy and how she has been doing, to which the reality star gave some shady answers related to her boyfriend.
Tommy Fury and Mae met in 2019 on the show Love Island, playing together for the rest of the show and becoming the runners-up that year. The couple recently revealed the news of their pregnancy in September 2022 via an Instagram video.
However, they have been staying apart for the last few months due to Fury’s boxing career.
Fans react to Molly Mae's statements about boyfriend Tommy Fury forgetting her pregnancy
Molly Mae, who is now seven months pregnant, claimed in an interview with iFL TV that she and her boxer boyfriend Fury rarely get to talk to each other, only seeing each other on FaceTime.
Fury has been away for his exhibition match, where he played against Rolly Lambert in November 2022. Although the match took place after the interview, the video is now going viral.
Molly Mae mentioned that Fury "forgets" that they’re having a baby, adding:
“It’s been a bit of a stressful last couple of months, of course, because Tommy’s been in camp, and I’ve literally been by myself for two months, but now I should have him back for a bit. Provided he doesn’t have anything coming up soon.”
She shared that she has to work all the time and Fury is also away from home due to work. Mae seemed to dread the fact that they are never together, sounding visibly upset while talking about how other women go through dream pregnancies, where their partners are always by their side – either doing baby shopping or other cute things.
She further added:
“...and me and Tommy literally just communicate through FaceTime at this point. Which is fine, but it’s what you sign up for when you are with a boxer.”
When the interviewer asked her if Tommy talks to the unborn child, Molly Mae replied with:
“No. I think because he’s been away so much, I feel like he sometimes forgets. I’m like, you do understand I’m two months away — we’re going to have a child. I think he sometimes has to be reminded, a little bit, because he’s just away in camp-land.”
Mae’s viral interview where Fury’s lack of involvement was apparently revealed, is being deemed as a ‘cry for help’ by her fans. Several took to Twitter to express their concerns and disappointment.
Check out some of these tweets below:
However, Tommy Fury recently surprised his girlfriend on December 4 at her baby shower by taking some time out from his busy schedule. The expecting couple posted a few affectionate photos of each other from Molly Mae's event.
Molly Mae and Tommy Fury's wedding rumors and the eventual baby talk
In December 2021, when Fury took Mae on a surprise New York trip for New Year’s, fans were sure an engagement announcement would come out of it. However, it didn’t happen but the couple reportedly enjoyed their trip together.
Earlier this year, in a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, the influencer revealed discussing her future plans with her boxer boyfriend, which involved the ‘baby talk’.
In March 2022, Molly Mae and Fury found their long-awaited dream home and moved in together.
In a later interview, Fury revealed that he wants four kids with his girlfriend, but it’s her body and she’ll be the one to go through it. He added that he will be there with his girlfriend every step of the way.
In June 2022, rumors stirred about Molly Mae and Fury’s possible split after the latter moved to London while she stayed back in their shared home. However, the influencer cleared her fans’ concerns and confusion on Instagram, stating:
“Omg guys Tommys just training down in London. We haven’t split up, my dms are going mad.”
The duo's pregnancy announcement came late in September 2022, gaining over 1 million likes on Instagram within an hour of sharing the news.