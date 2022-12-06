“Deadbeat dad": Molly Mae fans extend support to influencer after she disses Tommy Fury for forgetting pregnancy 

After reality TV star and influencer Molly Mae shared in a recent interview how her boyfriend Tommy Fury has been away during most of her pregnancy, fans extended their support and sympathy to her. Molly said her boyfriend even tends to "forget sometimes" that she is pregnant.

Mae, creative director of the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, and her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury – both 23, are expecting their firstborn, a baby girl, due in just two months. Molly Mae was in an interview with iFL TV on YouTube, where the interviewer asked her about her pregnancy and how she has been doing, to which the reality star gave some shady answers related to her boyfriend.

Tommy Fury and Mae met in 2019 on the show Love Island, playing together for the rest of the show and becoming the runners-up that year. The couple recently revealed the news of their pregnancy in September 2022 via an Instagram video.

However, they have been staying apart for the last few months due to Fury’s boxing career.

Wait I’m about to start drama🫦 @fanshizz He left alone for most of her pregnancy. That’s sad honestly Not Molly Mae calling Tommy Fury a deadbeat dad alreadyHe left alone for most of her pregnancy. That’s sad honestly Not Molly Mae calling Tommy Fury a deadbeat dad already 💀 He left alone for most of her pregnancy. That’s sad honestly

Fans react to Molly Mae's statements about boyfriend Tommy Fury forgetting her pregnancy

Molly Mae, who is now seven months pregnant, claimed in an interview with iFL TV that she and her boxer boyfriend Fury rarely get to talk to each other, only seeing each other on FaceTime.

Fury has been away for his exhibition match, where he played against Rolly Lambert in November 2022. Although the match took place after the interview, the video is now going viral.

Molly Mae mentioned that Fury "forgets" that they’re having a baby, adding:

“It’s been a bit of a stressful last couple of months, of course, because Tommy’s been in camp, and I’ve literally been by myself for two months, but now I should have him back for a bit. Provided he doesn’t have anything coming up soon.”

She shared that she has to work all the time and Fury is also away from home due to work. Mae seemed to dread the fact that they are never together, sounding visibly upset while talking about how other women go through dream pregnancies, where their partners are always by their side – either doing baby shopping or other cute things.

She further added:

“...and me and Tommy literally just communicate through FaceTime at this point. Which is fine, but it’s what you sign up for when you are with a boxer.”

When the interviewer asked her if Tommy talks to the unborn child, Molly Mae replied with:

“No. I think because he’s been away so much, I feel like he sometimes forgets. I’m like, you do understand I’m two months away — we’re going to have a child. I think he sometimes has to be reminded, a little bit, because he’s just away in camp-land.”

Mae’s viral interview where Fury’s lack of involvement was apparently revealed, is being deemed as a ‘cry for help’ by her fans. Several took to Twitter to express their concerns and disappointment.

Check out some of these tweets below:

kim:) @k1mberleyyyy Tommy took a break from his career to go on Love Island so I wonder why he can’t now when he has a child on the way Ik y’all love to bash Molly Mae but I really do feel for her if she feels alone during her pregnancyTommy took a break from his career to go on Love Island so I wonder why he can’t now when he has a child on the way Ik y’all love to bash Molly Mae but I really do feel for her if she feels alone during her pregnancy💔 Tommy took a break from his career to go on Love Island so I wonder why he can’t now when he has a child on the way

Raifa @RaifaRafiq I actually think Molly Mae’s comments were in jest but it’s still sad for her to be alone during her pregnancy but I also think if she wanted to, she could have put her foot down. I actually think Molly Mae’s comments were in jest but it’s still sad for her to be alone during her pregnancy but I also think if she wanted to, she could have put her foot down.

t @whatsthetee__ Tommy is not even a successful boxer by any means so what’s he doing that he’s forgetting his long term girlfriend is pregnant sorry. 8 wins in 4 years of a career and they’re all against nobodies :/ Tommy is not even a successful boxer by any means so what’s he doing that he’s forgetting his long term girlfriend is pregnant sorry. 8 wins in 4 years of a career and they’re all against nobodies :/

Politics For Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls @blixberrie Tommy needs to realise Molly Mae is making enough money for the both of them that he can stay home and give his boxing hobby a rest Tommy needs to realise Molly Mae is making enough money for the both of them that he can stay home and give his boxing hobby a rest 😌

madison @Madisonjd12 Sorry but I acc feel so sorry for Molly Mae being pregnant with her smiling through the pain in that interview, bless her. Pregnancy can be a lonely time for a lot of women anyway, let alone if your partner is in a training camp and forgets you’re pregnant. Sorry but I acc feel so sorry for Molly Mae being pregnant with her smiling through the pain in that interview, bless her. Pregnancy can be a lonely time for a lot of women anyway, let alone if your partner is in a training camp and forgets you’re pregnant.

t @whatsthetee__ “He’s away a lot” doing what exactly. Primarily communicating via FaceTime when your SO is heavily pregnant is shameful sorry, it’s not like he’s the main breadwinner and they’d be destitute if he took a sabbatical “He’s away a lot” doing what exactly. Primarily communicating via FaceTime when your SO is heavily pregnant is shameful sorry, it’s not like he’s the main breadwinner and they’d be destitute if he took a sabbatical

anj @bxnksi_ that molly mae interview is pretty sad, that’s a cry for help right there that molly mae interview is pretty sad, that’s a cry for help right there

Paula🦋 @paula50479475 I feel so sorry for molly mae spending her pregnancy alone even though Tommy can easily afford to put his career on hold 🥺 that can’t be easy I feel so sorry for molly mae spending her pregnancy alone even though Tommy can easily afford to put his career on hold 🥺 that can’t be easy

However, Tommy Fury recently surprised his girlfriend on December 4 at her baby shower by taking some time out from his busy schedule. The expecting couple posted a few affectionate photos of each other from Molly Mae's event.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury's wedding rumors and the eventual baby talk

In December 2021, when Fury took Mae on a surprise New York trip for New Year’s, fans were sure an engagement announcement would come out of it. However, it didn’t happen but the couple reportedly enjoyed their trip together.

Earlier this year, in a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, the influencer revealed discussing her future plans with her boxer boyfriend, which involved the ‘baby talk’.

In March 2022, Molly Mae and Fury found their long-awaited dream home and moved in together.

In a later interview, Fury revealed that he wants four kids with his girlfriend, but it’s her body and she’ll be the one to go through it. He added that he will be there with his girlfriend every step of the way.

In June 2022, rumors stirred about Molly Mae and Fury’s possible split after the latter moved to London while she stayed back in their shared home. However, the influencer cleared her fans’ concerns and confusion on Instagram, stating:

“Omg guys Tommys just training down in London. We haven’t split up, my dms are going mad.”

The duo's pregnancy announcement came late in September 2022, gaining over 1 million likes on Instagram within an hour of sharing the news.

Poll : 0 votes