Deadmau5 We Are Friends Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Electronic music producer and DJ, Deadmau5 (read: Dead Mouse), has announced the We Are Friends Tour, slated to kick off in July in Philadelphia. The venue list for the tour features iconic names like Washington DC’s Echostage and The Gorge, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

The artist is scheduled to make stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Phoenix, and Boston. He will be supported by DJ sets from NERO in all the shows. Electronic artists like Kasablanca, Lamorn and more friends Bensley, BlackGummy, EDDIE, HNTR, LUPA, Morgin Madison and No Mana will also support the act on select dates.

The tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, April 28 at 10 am PST. You can purchase them via wearefriend5.com or via livenation.com.

Deadmau5's We Are Friends 2022 tour dates

July 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

July 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

July 30 – Minneapolis – The Armory

Aug 20 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Aug 27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

Sept 10 – Gorge, WA – The Gorge Amphitheater

Sept 17 – Buffalo, NY – Outter Harbor Buffalo

Sept 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island

October 1 – Cincinatti, OH – ICON Music Center (Indoors)

October 8 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

October 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater

October 21 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Grahm Civic

November 4 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

November 5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

December 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

More about the artist

Joel Zimmerman, professionally dubbed deadmau5, is one of the most respected electronic music producers in the global industry. He has received international acclaim with his 2x platinum-certified single, Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff, as well as Professional Griefers, Sofi Needs A Ladder and I Remember. He has also released seven critically acclaimed albums.

His latest music offerings include Pomegranate with The Neptunes, Bridged By A Lightwave with Kiesza, Channel 43 with Wolfgang Gartner, Hypnocurrency with REZZ, When The Summer Dies with Lights, Hyperlandia featuring Foster The People and this is fine with Portugal. The Man.

Deadmau5 also founded an independent label called mau5trap, which serves as an influential platform for dance music heavyweights such as Zedd, Feed Me, REZZ, Moguai, Noisia, Chris Lake, and i_o among others. Mixmag readers voted mau5trap among the Top 50 Labels of the Decade, placing it in the Top 10.

