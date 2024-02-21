Deadpool & Wolverine: Full list of every returning character from the prequels

Many fans were ecstatic to see their favorite Merc with a Mouth return alongside Hugh Jackman's Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, as shown in the first trailer. With the movie being a sequel to the first two Deadpool films that were under 20th Century Fox's Marvel universe, Deadpool 3 will be a mutliversal film that will bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since Deadpool & Wolverine do take place in the MCU, many fans were worried that characters from previous films wouldn't return. However, the trailer allayed those fears, as it looks like Deadpool 3 appears to feature a large number of X-Men characters.

Deadpool & Wolverine sees Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, and more return

1) Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

A Deadpool film wouldn't be complete without Ryan Reynolds, who plays the eccentric superhero. For the first time since 2018, Deadpool returns to the big screens alongside Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth will officially join the MCU this time around, and fans will get to witness what trouble he gets into.

With Deadpool having discovered time travel in the previous film, it will be intriguing to learn what he did that led the TVA right to his door.

2) Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman portrayed Wolverine for the final time in Logan and decided to retire from playing the character, but the actor will be returning once more for Deadpool & Wolverine. Jackman portrays the world's angriest Canadian once more alongside Ryan Reynolds, as their bromance is explored.

Alongside Jackman's return, fans will finally see the character wear the classic yellow and blue costume from the comics. The fans have requested this for a long time, and it looks like Ryan Reynolds and the team surely delivered.

3) Morena Baccarin as Vanessa

Many fans were confused to see Morena Baccarin return as Deadpool's love interest Vanessa in the trailer. In the previous movie Deadpool 2, Vanessa is killed at the beginning. However, Wade goes back in time and saves her, thus changing the future.

With Baccarin returning here, fans can expect to see how their relationship has developed since we last saw the duo.

4) Aaron Stanford as Pyro

One of the biggest surprises in the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine was the appearance of Aaron Stanford as Pyro. This marks the first appearance of the fire-bending mutant since X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Previously, Pyro had joined Magneto's brotherhood of mutants, and while fans don't know much about his role in the film, it'll certainly be a treat to see what he has been up to since then.

5) Stefan Kapičić as Colossus

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine also featured Colossus, the mutant with the ability to turn himself into steel. Stefan Kapičić will be returning to voice the character once more. In the film, he maintains a friendship with Deadpool, and their dynamic has been one of the most entertaining aspects of the prequels. However, it's unclear how huge his role will be.

6) Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead

The teenage X-Men with a fiery personality returns alongside Colossus as well. The trailer featured a glimpse of Brianna Hildebrand, a character whom Colossus takes under his wing. Negasonic Teenage Warhead can disperse atomic bursts from her body, which makes her a huge threat to her enemies.

7) Karan Soni as Dopinder

Deadpool's loyal chauffeur and friend Dopinder will also return for Deadpool & Wolverine. Played by Karan Soni, who became a fan favorite in the previous films, the character is a taxi driver who helps get Wade around on his missions.

Apart from the above-mentioned cast members, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Moren Baccarin, and more will be joined by the following in Deadpool 3 as well:

Rob Delaney as Peter

Leslie Uggams as Blind AI

Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio

Randal Reeder as Buck

Lewis Tan as Shatterstar

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine with a script written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The synopsis for the film as per Marvel Studios Japan reads as:

“That f***king irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine?”

The film releases in theatres on July 25.

