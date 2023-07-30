Demons and Saviors on Hulu: Release date, plot, trailer, and more

Demons and Saviors is a brand new true crime documentary miniseries that is all set to make its debut exclusively on Hulu on Thursday, August 3, 2023. It is directed by Alex Waterfield and Christian Vogeler, who has also served as the producer of the series.

The miniseries will chronicle the real-life story of Christina Boyer, who was arrested and convicted of murdering her daughter Amber back in 1992.

Ever since the news of the upcoming limited series was released by the streaming platform, admirers of true crime stories have been eagerly waiting to see how the complex story of Boyer will unfold.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about Demons and Saviors, ahead of its arrival on Hulu.

Hulu's upcoming documentary miniseries Demons and Saviors consists of a total of 3 episodes

What to expect from Demons and Saviors?

ABC News Studios @abcnewsstudios She was known as “Poltergeist Girl” and many believed that “she was possessed by a spirit.” But, did she do the unthinkable and kill her own daughter, or is she innocent? The stunning new supernatural true crime docuseries “Demons and Saviors” streams Thursday, Aug. 3 - on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ugzFfkOOaJ

The Hulu limited series has a total of three episodes, which will all be available for streaming on the platform on the same day. The airtime of the series is 12:01 am Eastern Time (ET).

The list of executive producers of Demons and Saviors includes Nick Capote, Jackie Jesko, Tim Clancy, Muriel Pearson, Alex Waterfield and David Sloan.

A brief synopsis for Demons and Saviors, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"Christina Boyer was convicted of murdering her 3-year-old daughter after the public speculated she had telekinetic abilities. A team of amateur detectives, who believe Boyer is innocent, investigate the conspiracy behind her case."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the three-part limited series below:

The synopsis and trailer provide the audience with clues and glimpses of what is about to come their way in the new miniseries and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that the docuseries will present the audience with the complicated truths behind the mysterious case of Christina Boyer.

Boyer is a woman with alleged telekinetic powers, who has spent 30 years behind bars till now. She was a teenage mother to a little girl named Amber Bennett. In 1992, she was convicted of the murder of her own daughter, who was three years old.

Although the woman denied all allegations of murder, she was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment in the same year. She was just 22 years old at the time and still claims her innocence to date.

The Hulu documentary series will also shed light on the group of amateur detectives who had been investigating the dark conspiracy behind the horrifying murder case of Amber. They believe in Boyer's innocence. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are in for a gripping new documentary show.

A still from Demons and Saviors (Image via Hulu)

A list of all 3 episodes of the series is given here:

Episode 1 - The Poltergeist Girl

The Poltergeist Girl Episode 2 - Who Killed Amber Bennett

Who Killed Amber Bennett Episode 3 - Team Tina vs. The Prosecution

The miniseries will feature Phillip-Charlie Daniell as Phillip Carr, Alomai Addams as Christina Boyer, Grace Diane Jensen as Joan Resch and Michael Dumas as Detective Mike, among others.

Don't forget to watch Demons and Saviors, which will premiere on August 3, 2023, at 12:01 am ET, on Hulu.