Dennis Rodman NFT collection: 3 things to know about Rodman’s Barbershop

Dennis Rodman, one of the greatest players in NBA history known for his colorful personality, is launching his first official and equally colorful NFT collection via OpenSea, named "Rodman's Barbershop".

The unofficial US Peace Ambassador and professional basketball player joined the metaverse in 2021 and enjoyed Web3 with a vast NFT collection. The player is finally launching his own NFT collection this year.

3 things to know about Dennis Rodman's NFT collection

1) The NFT project is powered by Metacurio

NBA Hall-of-Famer and international icon Dennis Rodman partnered with Sophie Watts and Jeff Hood of NFT studio Metacurio to create 6,991 unique NFTs which will honor the brightly colored hairstyles sported by Rodman in his life.

Metacurio was founded by Sophie Watts and Jeff Hood. It is a platform that collaborates with A-list Talents, Global Brands, and cultural creators to guide them into the metaverse and their journey into Web3 with fan engagement.

The brand has also partnered with Mike Tyson, Cory Van Lew, Terry O'Neill, WhIsBe, and Wladimir Klitschko.

2) A collection of Rodman's Hairstyles over the year

The collection will feature Rodman's silhouette illustrated with varying hair colors, styles, and signature looks over the years in his NBA games.

Hood of the collection talks about the inspiration behind the NFT:,

“We wanted to immortalize Dennis’ fashion sense, style, and bravado and give fans and collectors an opportunity to own one of the many hairstyles that have made Dennis a global icon.”

The NFT will be minted on OpenSea beginning April 11, 2022 for $175 USD each. For more information, one can head onto rodmansbarbershop.com, the official Rodman NFT site.

3) The Rodman's Barbershop NFT collection will be minted on OpenSea

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are digital assets that showcase proof of ownership and are stored on a blockchain. NFTs can be bought or sold on platforms such as Rarible, OpenSea, and more. To purchase NFTs, one can exchange money into crypto currency such as ETH, and put it into a digital wallet.

Rodman's Barbershop will open on OpenSea on April 11, 2022. One can join the barbershop on opensea.io. This marks the third ever on-platform mint to be present on OpenSea. One can checkout the details by simply heading to the homepage of OpenSea to join Dennis Rodman in the metaverse.

After the collection sells out, debuting on April 11, 2022, the Dennis Rodman Barbershop NFTs will be revealed 72 hours later. In addition to the reveal, 1 lucky NFT holder will be chosen and given an opportunity to get a real-life haircut from Dennis Rodman himself.

A few selected NFT holders will also receive the exclusive Barbershop merch created by Rodman and signed Rodman gear.

