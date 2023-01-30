Details of Sarah Ferguson and Lisa Marie Presley's friendship explored

Late singer Lisa Marie Presley and Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson's friendship came into the spotlight after the latter expressed her grief over the former's death on 12 January, 2023, both at the later-held funeral as well as on social media. Presley, the singer-songwriter and only-child of rock legend Elvis Presley, suffered a cardiac arrest while at her home in Calabas, California.

The funeral was held at the Graceland Memorial in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 22, at the mansion that the now-departed singer had inherited from her father.

Attending the memorial, the Duchess of York quoted her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II in her speech, stating:

"My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing [that] can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love. And how right she was."

Ferguson had also took to social media upon learning of her "devoted friend's" demise to express her grief, writing in an Instagram post that she was "deeply saddened" by the event.

Sarah Ferguson had famously offered her Marbella mansion to Lisa Marie Presley in time of the latter's grief when husband Michael Jackson died

Reportedly, Sarah Ferguson and Lisa Marie Presley first met in 2009, during a trip the Duchess took to the US to promote her film, The Young Victoria, starring Emily Blunt and Rupert Friend.

The two became closer in what would later become a tragic period in Presley's life following the death of her ex-husband Michael Jackson, with the Duchess offering up her Marbella mansion to the singer in her hour of grief. Presley also attended Ferguson's 50th birthday party sometime later that year, according to the Daily Mail.

In 2010, Presley and her then-husband Michael Lockwood moved to Sussex, England, and the singer remained in close contact with the Duchess throughout her residence in the country, continuing even after moving back to the US in 2016.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, a friend of the Duchess stated that the late singer was:

"one of the few people who reached out to her during some of her difficult times."

The Duchess, in turn, also helped her during difficult times, notably extending her support to Presley after the death of her son in 2020, something which she reiterated in her recent tribute Instagram post:

"I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."

Aside from her singing, Lisa Marie Presley was also a notable humanitarian volunteer

Lisa Marie Presley was born on February 1, 1968, to her singer father Elvis Presley and actress mother, Priscilla Presley, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents later divorced when she was just four years old.

After her father's death when she was 9 years old, Presley made a video in 1997 as a tribute to him, adding in her vocals to his 1969 record, Don't Cry Daddy.

The singer released her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, in 2003, followed by a second album, Now What, in 2005.

Lisa Marie Presley gained critical acclaim with her third album, Storm & Grace, which was released on May 15, 2012. Many critics hailed it as the album she was meant to make and it being her strongest work ever.

Aside from her singing career, Presley is also remembered for her humanitarian efforts, both as the Chairperson of the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, as well as her relief efforts following Hurricane Katrina.

